Marlins To Meet With Stanton After World Series

Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton, who will enter the offseason as the most-watched trade candidate in baseball, said in an appearance last night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that he is slated to meet with the team’s new ownership group after the World Series ends. (Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald was among those to report on the comments.)
It’s a bit surprising to learn that Stanton hasn’t yet sat down with the incoming owners, who have been led publicly by surefire Hall-of-Famer Derek Jeter. His no-trade protection, after all, gives him full veto authority over any trade, so Stanton’s own preferences will weigh heavily in dictating the Miami organization’s freedom of action this winter.
As I explored in discussing the Marlins’ offseason options just yesterday, the team’s reported intentions to drop payroll to the $90MM level seem to make a Stanton deal rather likely. Particularly given that the slugger is coming off of an excellent season that boosted his profile and marketability, Stanton will hold quite a lot of appeal to other organizations. But the Marlins can scarcely afford to hang onto him at that payroll level, and almost certainly can’t afford to do so while also seeking to acquire new MLB talent to boost a moribund pitching staff.
Stanton fielded some questions from Kimmel about possible destinations. While it’s possible to read something into the responses, it largely seems that Stanton ably handled them without giving away anything of substance. He did acknowledge he “grew up a Dodger fan” and hinted he’d have little trouble approving a deal to send him to the National League champs, though that’s hardly surprising. Stanton also said he’d be willing to spend some time as a DH when asked about the Red Sox as a landing spot, though again that was hardly a committed response. And the slugger quipped that he “like[s] beating up on the Mets” when asked about that (seemingly unlikely) destination, that hardly seems to dictate anything about his future.
Ultimately, all that’s really known about Stanton’s preferences, per Jackson, is that he does not wish to endure a rebuild. Even then, it’s all but impossible at this point to know whether the star would consider a move to a team that is just opening a competitive window. Given that he has yet even to discuss the situation with the team’s new top decisionmakers, it seems fair to say that the potential offseason drama has yet even to begin in earnest.
Comments
digimike
Wave the no trade in exchange for some ownership right, GC.
philsark94
I’d be shocked if he landed in Boston. Boston’s ownership group has made it pretty clear that they don’t want to exceed the luxury tax and taking on Stanton’s contract would cost a pretty penny.
Coast1
The 2018-2019 free agent class is excellent. If a team knows they’ll exceed the luxury tax threshold for 2019 it makes sense to get under in 2018 and reset the tax rate.
Modified_6
If you don’t want to be in a bad position, don’t sign a long deal. Go with 2-year deals your whole career.
I don’t blame him for not wanting to go through a rebuild, but I won’t feel bad if he has to. He signed a deal to make him stupid rich, they gave him security, he should fulfill his side.
aff10
He’s not demanding a trade, so much as indicating a willingness to accept one. People would complain about him begin selfish if he said that he would block a trade
Coast1
In fairness to Stanton he never talked about not wanting to go through a rebuild until the rumors of him being traded surfaced. He was asked whether he wanted to stay or go and he said he didn’t want to go through a rebuild. If it doesn’t come up, he probably says nothing.
Jake Tillinghast
So should the team with trying to field a championship caliber team.
takeyourbase
I agree and strongly dislike player opt outs.
Vedder80
Player opt outs are negotiated. The player gives up additional guaranteed money in the deal in exchange for the right to bet on themselves that when the opt out period hits, they will be able to make even more.
Let’s take Jason Heyward’s contract for example. He gave up more guaranteed money elsewhere (according to reports), but received the opt out provisions in his contract. In hindsight, based upon his performance to date, he probably should have taken more money. That being said, I am sure the Cubs are happy they are committed to fewer dollars (no matter what delusional fans want to say his defense is worth).
alexgordonbeckham
Well to be fair, the Cubs front-loaded that deal and they’re paying him $28 mill a year up until the opt-out. His earnings potential was higher taking this deal with the Cubs as opposed to another deal with an opt-out. He’s making more his first 3 years with the Cubs than if he signed with another team.
cosmic
If you don’t want to be in a bad position, don’t sign no trade clauses with your players. Go with 2 year deals for everyone.
These players make the teams stupid rich, they provide the product they are selling, they should fulfill their side.
EndinStealth
You only offer two year deals to players you will quickly have a bad team. Good players want long term security.
Frank Waller
Top landing spots for him include:
Dodgers due to where he grew up
Yankees, although they would have to trade a few others to accommodate him
Red Sox, would have to trade others including one of their young, cheap outfielders
Blue Jays, RF replacement for Bautista and the face of the franchise
Those are the teams that can easily afford him, but, almost every team would want him. Some just are not viable like Oakland and Tampa and San Diego. He needs to go to the AL because at some point he will need to play first and DH.