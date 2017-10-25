Dustin Pedroia Undergoes Knee Surgery

1:15pm: President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski tells Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston that the team is optimistic about Pedroia’s ability to be effective upon his return. Given the timing and existing depth options, Dombrowski says this procedure (and that of lefty Eduardo Rodriguez) “do not really affect [the Red Sox’] offseason plans.”
Dombrowski also noted that the surgery was accomplished as soon as possible once it was decided upon. Understandably, Pedroia first spent some time assessing his options with doctors, as it’s not a minor procedure. Sox righty Steven Wright, who’s still working back from the same thing, detailed an “excruciating” and ultimately lengthy recover in a recent conversation with WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford.
12:39pm: The team has announced that the “cartilage restoration procedure” will keep Pedroia from game action for approximately seven months. If he stays on schedule, then, it seems the best case is that Pedroia will miss something like the first two months of the 2018 season.
11:21am: Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia underwent surgery on his left knee today, according to Peter Abraham of the Boston Glove (via Twitter). Details of the procedure have yet to be reported or announced by the team.
Pedroia, 34, also required a procedure on the same joint last October. He was able to work back to health, of course, but suffered further injury after taking a hard slide and ended up dealing with inflammation over the course of the season.
It’s not entirely surprising to hear that Pedroia required surgery, though the team had remained silent on the subject. Indications were that he was weighing whether or not to go under the knife.
The outlook, clearly, is not yet apparent. And it would be premature to doubt a player of Pedroia’s stature and long-lauded toughness. Still, given his age and injury history, his future is somewhat cloudy.
Limited to 105 games in 2017, Pedroia turned in a .293/.369/.392 batting line with seven home runs. While that’s shy of his typical output, including his work in the prior two seasons, it still represents league-average productivity with the bat. But Pedroia’s defensive and baserunning metrics have declined quite a bit of late.
Pedroia remains a key part of the Boston plans, of course. He’s slated to earn $56MM through the 2021 season under the extension he signed in the summer of 2013. Depending upon the prognosis coming out of today’s surgery, though, the Sox may need to consider buttressing their infield depth for the coming season.
Comments
Michael Birks
Hope the muddy chicken gets well soon!
formerdraftpick
I’m making the muddy chicken puree while reading this.
baseballcrank
So, how many surgeries is this since Dombrowski said nobody would need surgery?
raffi
Lol. That was my first thought.
WFG1
No kidding! If Dombrowski keeps pulling this small market ‘need to know’ crap on the Boston fan base then it won’t be long before they run the rube out of town.
mlb1225
They have some ok internal options at 2B, with Marco Hernandez coming back next year, and Tzu-Wei Lin. If they think he’s going to be on The DL for an extended period of time after the season starts, they could resign Eduardo Nunez, or look into Howie Kendrick. Though I would sign someone like Alcides Escobar, Stephen Drew, or Darwin Barney, in case this knee injury happens again.
Michael Birks
I like the Nunez option
WFG1
Yup but would love to know what the extent of Nunez’ injury is as well before we make a substantial offer.
mlb1225
Probably should look at Nunez, finding out now he could miss April and May.
Gary
You won’t have to worry about that. He’ll get a substantial offer elsewhere for a full-time spot.
roadapple
Don’t forget Michael Chavis.
bastros88
plot twist, Dombronski also needs surgery
Ejoey
How about a trade for Kinsler?
Michael Birks
They played together in college didn’t they? ASU
stug14
Doctor says I need s backeotomy!
Michael Birks
They just said 7 months, so basically first of June to allow for setbacks
vinscully16
Pedroia’s decline will be precipitous.
mike156
I asked this question about Felix Hernandez, so let me throw this one out regarding Pedroia:
Sub-HOF, borderline HOF, or solid candidate if his future career is reflective of 2017. (and reflecting further aging?) No agenda, just interested in opinions.
dynamite drop in monty
No chance
thegreatcerealfamine
Obviously sub HOF…
Michael Birks
No chance @ 2017 Numbers, but I wouldn’t count him out as to having two or three more good seasons, So I think it’s too early to tell
NuckBobFutting
According to a source, Epstein is targeting position players from Boston and Miami, with Andrew Benintendi sitting atop the team’s wishlist.
bewenglandsportsss
And who exactly are the cubs trying to givr up for benintendi
Realtexan
Make a trade to the Rangers for Ordor.
bewenglandsportsss
Make a trade for brian dozier