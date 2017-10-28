MLB Could Discipline Yuli Gurriel For Racist Gesture

10:11am: The appeals process would not “derail” a potential suspension, Heyman tweets.
8:27am: Thanks in part to first baseman Yuli Gurriel, the Astros earned a 5-3 victory over the Dodgers on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series. Gurriel racked up two hits, including a solo home run off Dodgers right-hander Yu Darvish, in one of the most important wins in Astros history, but his racist gesture aimed at Darvish has overshadowed his performance.
Shortly after the game ended, Tyler Kepner of the New York Times reported on Twitter that Major League Baseball will interview Gurriel on Saturday about the gesture, which the 33-year-old made in the Astros’ dugout after his second-inning homer (video via Deadspin). Kepner added that the league will consider disciplining Gurriel.
Gurriel did express remorse after the game, telling David Waldstein of the New York Times and other reporters, “I want to apologize to [Darvish] and tell him I did not mean to offend him.”
Darvish, meanwhile, called Gurriel’s actions “disrespectful,” but he added: “He made a mistake. He’ll learn from it. We’re all human beings” (Twitter links via Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times). He then issued a more extensive statement on Twitter.
“What he had done today isn’t right,” Darvish tweeted. “But I believe we should put our effort into learning rather than to accuse him. If we can take something from this, that is a giant step for mankind.”
While Darvish has handled the situation as gracefully as possible, commissioner Rob Manfred might not be as forgiving toward Gurriel. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports and Jon Heyman of FanRag argue that Manfred should hand Gurriel a one-game suspension, but ESPN’s Buster Olney notes that he likely wouldn’t have to sit out at all during the World Series because of the appeals process (Twitter link). That would take the teeth out of a potential ban, then, though it still wouldn’t be surprising to see Manfred issue one. After all, the league gave two-game suspensions during the regular season to both Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar and Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce for using anti-gay slurs. The stakes are obviously much higher for the Astros now than they were for either the Jays or A’s then, which sets up Manfred to make one of the most difficult decisions of his two-plus-year tenure atop MLB, Rosenthal observes.
Regardless of Gurriel’s status, the Astros will attempt to move one win closer to a title on Saturday.
Comments
realgone2
Could? More like should and during the series.
yanks02026
MLB won’t do a thing, suspending him would hurt the Astros and the Astros are MLB lovely darlings and want them to win it all. MLB did nothing when Charlie Morton used an illegal substance while pitching in the ALCS and will probably allow him to continue using it in the world series
mathiasak04182000
I sense some salt
geejohnny
…….and some sour grapes too.
justin-turner overdrive
Lots of cheese and whine on the table as well.
realgone2
yanks choked. Get over it
BalcoBomber
Your argument seems to be slanted.
Reflect
…Too soon
justin-turner overdrive
lol, the Yankees pitchers had an extra 8 inches outside all series, just like they do in every playoff series, but sure make up something to get mad about how the Astros beat you despite the umpires being the pocket of the Yankees all series.
Jeremy Giambi was safe too, if we had replay the Jeter’s big moment of being bad at shortstop would have been seen for what it was – him being clueless on how to do anything but a jumpthrow
Yes yes, I know: “Reads the Fielding Bible once” lol
yanks02026
LOL, you clearly didn’t watch the series because the umpires gave the astros pitchers huge strike zones while squeezing yankee pitchers. They called a strike on Aaron hicks that was in the other batters box. Should have been ball 4 with bases loaded and no outs, that umpire changed the whole game.
RGV84
illegal substance you mean the substance teams give their players in bucket fulls in the dug out yeah thats called gum lol
yanks02026
Yeah and you’re not supposed to be touching your gum before every pitch. that is a illegal substance on the ball.
pepesilvia
They need to wait til next year to suspension him if they do it now it will change the competitive balance of the world series. He already apologized anyway what more do u want?
rocky7
Given that the apology was crafted by the marketing department of the Astros, not Yuri with the wild hair, and clearly. designed to feign remorse and apology on behalf of one of their players who is excelling and necessary to their chase for the WS crown, more than a little half hearted.
All that crap about what is done and acceptable in Cuba….well this ain’t Cuba buddy.
Bill N
And you don’t know diddly squat about how the apology was crafted. I think it was stupid to apologize for something that was strictly internal with his teammates.
Polish Hammer
Internal with his teammates yet broadcast to anybody in the world with a tv…brilliant.
realgone2
In fairness you’re not dealing with a mental giant, polish hammer.
pepesilvia
The man apologized u can tell it was sincere and Mr darvish accepted the apology. Most of the people who want him r dodger fans.
AidanVega123
If they suspend him during this series, it sends the message that racist things like this are not and will not be tolerated.
If they wait till next year to suspend him, it sends the message that the World Series is more important than disciplining a player for an inappropriate racist action, which is not the kind of message Manfred can afford to send at this point in his tenure as commissioner.
rocky7
Agreed! Sends a strong message about tolerance and not selective correctiveness in todays world.
arodgers661
Completely agree with you but we all know any suspension given will be appealed and most likely won’t be served until next year.
cachhubguy
Yeah, he can just hire a lawyer and never serve the suspension, like certain Dallas Cowboy.
sorayablue
Yu Darvish is a class act
pepesilvia
Absolutely
AngelsintheTroutfield
agreed
deek158
Totally missed it ! What did he do ?
deek158
Never mind, I recall now….unacceptable !
Bill N
Everybody missed it until some tweet freak posted it. It was in the dugout with his teammates not on the field. PC is killing this country
Polish Hammer
Oh, it was in the dugout amongst friends, that’s ok then….SMH
therealryan
We get it Bill. You like to tell racist jokes when you think nobody is watching or listening and if someone overhears, it’s ok because you didn’t know they could see you.
realgone2
I’m sure I know what the “N” stands for in Bill’s handle.
Reflect
So what is your position here? Do you feel being racist is okay as long as it happens in private?
justin-turner overdrive
No Bill racism is, and always has been. Time to stomp it out. This is America, no one is better than anyone else because of their race, color, creed or gender. Supposedly. Because people like you think otherwise.
mcdusty31
Ban him from the series!
-Dodger Fan
cachhubguy
For life!
mafiaso316
Who the F$ck cares!!!!! Political Correctness is killing everything,,,,, More Liberal Bullshit!!!!!
realgone2
maybe it should start with you.
justin-turner overdrive
I wonder what you would have said when Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier, was that “Political correctness killing everything” too?
And it isn’t “killing everything”, just racism.
mikep
Boo hoo
philwauke
so the catcher from the mariners spoke his mind and was banished from baseball.
Brixton
Because he wasnt good enough to be outspoken
24TheKid
If Josh Reddick did that there’d be no question that he’d get a suspension. Because white people are racist and they must be stopped.
gomerhodge71
But when Adam Jones calls baseball a “white man’s game”, the press just shrugs and everyone is supposed to forget it? You don’t achieve integration through segregation, remember that. What’s racist for one is racist for all.
Astros_fan_84
What Gurriel did was dumb, but this shouldn’t be a storyline for the World Series.
Yuli apologized. Yu accepted. Fine Yuli. Suspend him for opening day. Move on and enjoy the series.
justin-turner overdrive
Oh sure, an Astros fan wanting the bare minimum to be done, big surprise lol
He deserves minimum 1 game during this series, and if they want to make a big splash and an example out of him, the rest of the series.
cachhubguy
Lifetime ban.
geejohnny
We all have said or done stupid things in our lives. No reason to potentially alter a World Series over this. It’s not like he assaulted a fan or umpire. He looks like an idiot…enough.
JoeyPankake
With the haircut Gurriel has he really shouldn’t be making fun of anybody.
sufferfortribe
Maybe as an added punishment he should have to get his head shaved?
cachhubguy
Maybe you should work on your logo. The Cleveland team should be banned from the league.
justin-turner overdrive
Gurriel is like 35, what he did is a thing an 22 year old -might- get a slap on the wrist for, but he absolutely knows better. He needs to be suspended for between 1-4 games.
Reflect
I would kind of prefer he not be suspended until the regular season. I’d hate to see the World Series compromised by a suspension.
nick9797
Everyone is acting like Gurriel is the key piece of the Astros and they would lose the World Series if they lost him. He should be suspended one game during the series and the thing that got the Astros to the best record in the AL and to the WS is depth. They would still be competitive.
This is all coming from me as a lifelong Dodgers fan—I respect the Astros as an opponent. They will be fine and it will still be a very competitive series that will be worth watching, especially when the trash of an otherwise incredible series so far is taken out of it.
Phillies7459
It looked like he just touched his head…his eyes are kind of squinty as is…I’m not condoning it if that’s what happened, but it honestly didn’t look like a racist gesture to me. But if that is what he did, then indefinitely suspend.
saintguitar
It was an act of ignorance not political correctness. The entire world was watching and there should be no ignorance goes unpunished. He is a fully grown man and a professional athelete. As much as I hate to see an extra factor affecting the balance of the game, the MLB should ban Gurriel from playing at least 1 WS game to send a message to everyone, especially Gurriel, that what he did was wrong.
socalsoxfan78
Bill N, political correctness is a term created by jerks as a substitute for the word empathy. What you are really saying is, “Empathy is killing our society.” What’s really killing our society are people who lack empathy and / or think someone who demonstrates empathy is lowly. Empathy is what makes us human. You should try it some time!