The Nationals’ Managerial Search

The Nationals became the latest team with a managerial vacancy last Friday when they announced that skipper Dusty Baker would not return for a third season with the team. The Nats have traditionally shown little penchant for hesitation when it comes to shuffling the dugout mix, as evidenced by the fact that they’re now seeking their fourth manager since the 2011 season. No manager has lasted more than three years at the helm in D.C. since the franchise moved there from Montreal.
It’s not yet clear how many candidates the Nats plan on interviewing, but we’ll track the candidates and update accordingly here in this post as they come to light.
Will Interview/Have Interviewed
- The Nats will interview Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez, reports Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post. The 53-year-old Martinez has previously interviewed for the position in 2013, Castillo notes, before the Nats elected to go with Matt Williams. Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times further reports that Martinez came quite close to being named Nationals manager after Williams was dismissed, but ownership decided late in the process that a candidate with prior MLB managerial experience was needed. Wittenmyer writes that some within the industry consider Martinez the favorite this time around. Martinez has spent a decade as Joe Maddon’s bench coach, dating back to 2008 with the Rays. Martinez spent parts of 16 seasons in the Majors as an outfielder, including four with the Expos before the franchise moved to Washington, D.C.
Comments
TheWestCoastRyan
I wouldn’t manage the Nats without receiving at least a four year contract
suddendepth
The Lerners will gladly oblige that if the AAV is $400,000 or less.
sss847
a 4 year contract deferred over 20 years
bobtillman
LOL!!!!!!
mcdusty31
Lol
Solaris601
Nats would be lucky to land Martinez. He is overdue to have his shot at managing at the major league level.
mcdusty31
They should hire Bobby Bonilla he would love that
EverlastingDave
I lol’d.
SundownDevil
I laugh out louded too!
simschifan
If he gets it David Ross replaces him
bigjonliljon
I actually like that idea
jammin502
Is David Ross ready to take on that 162 game grind already? It seems like he wanted to spend more time with family. He’d be great and I’d love to see that!
Realtexan
I see Mike Maddox getting the Job
mike127
Garry’s brother? Or son? Family ties are tight in baseball.
jints1
Interesting…….for some reason, Martinez was not a candidate for any open position.. He never was mentioned as a candidate for the Red Sox, Mets or Tigers positions. When the Nats realized they could get him without a bidding war, I wonder if that was the trigger not to resign Dusty.