NL Central Notes: Cozart, Cubs, Cardinals

Despite coming off a roughly five-win season, Reds shortstop Zack Cozart could face a difficult market in free agency, writes Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Buchanan quotes an exec from the American League and another from the National League who suggested that Cozart would struggle to match even the three-year, $40MM pact attained by J.J. Hardy at a similar age three offseasons ago. A lack of contending teams in clear need of a shortstop is working against Cozart, as is the fact that he doesn’t have a track record of producing at his 2017 levels. An NL exec opined that Cozart could expand his market by adopting a super-utility role in which he started a couple of times per week at shortstop, second base and third base, though Buchanan notes that Cozart “feels strongly” about remaining a shortstop. Cincinnati is thought to be “leaning heavily against” a qualifying offer for Cozart, per Buchanan, which would certainly help his free-agent stock. From my view, it still seems likely that a team will ultimately see Cozart as too good a value not to find a spot for him at a certain point. It’s difficult to see his market falling below even the three-year, $33-36MM range, as even if he doesn’t replicate his 2017 excellence at the plate, he could still be reasonably expected to more than justify that level of commitment.
Elsewhere in the NL Central…
- The Cubs need to replace 40 percent of their starting rotation in 2018, writes Bruce Levine of CBS Chicago/670 The Score, adding that the team is “expected” to pursue an acquisition similar to its July pickup of Jose Quintana (i.e. a controllable arm on the trade market). Levine speculatively lists former Cub Jeff Samardzija (now the Giants and owed $58.5MM through 2020) and Rays right-hander Chris Archer (owed $34MM through 2021, with the final two years being club options) as possibilities. Of course, the Giants have shown no inclination that they’ll be selling off veteran pieces this winter, and the Rays have no pressure to move Archer, whose contract is one of the most affordable commitments to any established starter in the big leagues. Levine also notes Alex Cobb as a potential free-agent target, noting the righty’s connection to manager Joe Maddon and pitching coach Jim Hickey — each of whom knows Cobb well from their days with the Rays.
- Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has posted highlights from a lengthy, comprehensive chat on the Cardinals and their offseason plans. There are more than a dozen interesting scenarios covered within, including the team’s search for a closer, the need to add a known quantity to the middle of the lineup and the possibility (or lack thereof) various players currently on the roster will be moved. Goold notes that the Cardinals have had interest in Brandon Morrow on multiple occasions in the past and notes that he could well be a target if the Cardinals ultimately decide to pursue multiple arms and have a competition for the ninth inning next spring. He also adds that St. Louis will likely pursue top-end closers (e.g. Wade Davis, Greg Holland), though the Cards will have obvious competition on that front. Any who track the offseason closely, especially fans of the Cardinals or other clubs in the NL Central, will want to take a full look for some insight into the Redbirds’ upcoming plans.
Comments
jbigz12
How are they getting Archer without any prospects left? You’d think they can only trade one of happ/baez and maybe almora. Seems to me it’d be a whole lot easier to sign cobb.
kehoet83
Schwarber is also a possibility.
tad2b13
Schwarber isn’t nearly enough to land Archer. I’m not even sure the Rays would want him.
JasonPen
They’re going to try and get both, Cobb and Archer. They have alot of expendable MLB talent, and a few up and coming prospects in the minors.
Schwarber, Russell, Baez, Happ, Almora all are available in the right deal. And some websites even say the minor league is still considered deep.
link to minorleagueball.com
jbigz12
I mean you could find a website on any team where they praise 3 prospects and say their farm is looking good. The Cubs are out of the top 20 on every major site. Which, again is not surprising after all the moves they’ve made.
lowtalker1
Cubs still have plenty in the farm
jbigz12
Cubs definitely don’t have plenty in the farm. ITs not surprising or a knock on them. You trade Torres,Jimenez,Cease,Candelario,Mckinney, etc. Then you have guys like Baez,Happ etc. come up, It’s really hard to have a lot left. There’s no top prospect left in that system and Schwarber isn’t bringing back a top starter. Nowhere close to that.
dewssox79
this.
dewssox79
they are ranked 25th.
dewssox79
you are high.
tad2b13
Just about every team wants Archer, but why would the Rays trade him? But the Cubs still have a decent farm. They aren’t completely devoid of prospects. It would take a boatload of them to bowl the Rays over, which is what it would take, but I can’t see the Cubs or any team giving up enough talent for the Rays to give him up.
jbigz12
It’s not that they don’t have some prospects they just don’t have a top prospect. Quintana cost a consensus top 10 prospect in jimenez+ and Chapman cost a top 10 prospect in Torres+. They don’t have another one up their sleeve. How do you get Archer without that? They have to compete against teams if they want Archer. I can tell you right now 4 or 5 might have some interest and have more to give. If the Brewers, Yankees, Dodgers decide to get in the Cubs don’t have a chance.
pplama
2 Julys ago cub fans wouldn’t trade schwarber for Sale. Now they think he’ll get them Archer.
Maybe someday they’ll realize his actual value.
dewssox79
a poor mans adam dunn
mrkinsm
Rumors of Cozart’s FA value – NOT surprising.