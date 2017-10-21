Theo Epstein Discusses Cubs’ Offseason Plans

Putting a wrap on the 2017 season, Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein spoke with the media today (as covered by Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times and Patrick Mooney of NBC Sports Chicago, among others).
While the Cubs did not quite live up to expectations — the team won *only* 92 games and did not return to the World Series — Epstein suggests that any failure is only relative to the lofty standards the organization now carries. The team’s competitive window is still fully open, he argues, saying that the Cubs are “really well positioned for the future.”
That said, it’s tough to deny that the roster showed more weak points than had been anticipated — a subject also addressed today by Dave Cameron of Fangraphs. With several key pitchers heading to free agency, some bullpen failings, and questions in the outfield, it seems there could be an opening for relatively significant change this offseason.
Epstein hardly promised a shake-up, but did suggest a willingness to consider trading from a stock of players that may have been seen as mostly off-limits in the not-so-distant past:
“Sooner or later you reach a point where you have to strongly consider sacrificing some of that depth to address needs elsewhere on the club. We’re entering a phase where we have to be really open-minded to that if it makes the overall outlook of the team and organization better.”
That said, the approach doesn’t seem to be one where the Cubs will select a particular player and shop them around. Rather, Epstein suggested, the organization intends to take in a wide array of possibilities — “pursue all avenues to get better” — and consider each opportunity on its own merit. Generally, he said, the team is “prepared to make some tough choices” and is interested in exploring ways to address “obvious deficits” from those areas of “real surplus.”
It’s not to difficult to guess at some of the broad strokes here. Beyond the untouchable superstars, the team has a variety of talented young position players — Albert Almora, Ian Happ, Javier Baez, Addison Russell, and Kyle Schwarber, most prominently — that overlap to some degree with other members of the roster. And the Cubs believe they have more starting-caliber players than can receive regular time on one roster. Given the need to replace starters Jake Arrieta and John Lackey, as well as to find a new closer and add some “pure strike throwers” in the bullpen (as Epstein put it), the stage could be set for some interesting trade chatter over the winter.
Shohei Otani!!!
$300,000 Limit!!
Please Wake up. Cubs are in their second year of penalty.
theyre payroll is like 140.00 i think so lol
If he’s passing up ~250m to come over now, do you really think he cares that much about the difference between 300k and ~5m. Please Wake up.
Nah.
How about Tanaka and he can bring Otani along. Then we deal from strength. Move Schwarber or Russell or Happ. We know no one will take Heyward and that albratross of a contract
good joke
With Lackey and Arrieta coming off the books, is it realistic they pursue Stanton for Happ and Russell while taking on all of his remaining salary to please Jeter to the fullest? It’d certainly make them the most powerful lineup in the game hands down.
Happ and Russell won’t land Stanton. It’ll barely keep them from hanging up
No way the Marlins would turn that down. 5 years of Happ and 4 years of arbitration of a potential All-star shortstop, and the Cubs absorb the whole contract, that’d be one hell of a steal for the Marlins.
Makes no sense for the Cubs though
This.
As a Marlins Fan in So Fla, a Huge Stanton Fan, and one who follows the Cubs very closely…….I personally don’t think they will get a better offer than that for Stanton……without eating at least 20% of his contract.
That would allow them to also trade Dee Gordon and his contract, and still have a solid infield tandem (Russell & Riddle, with others as backup). Sheds about $34 Million off of the 2018 Payroll…….Sounds like a Winner!
You don’t trade a top 5 SS and one of the best versatile players they have. The players mentioned above are untouchable. Never should be discussed. The cubs are gonna have 4 gold glovers this year. Why would they trade anyone of their core players. If anything they lock them up all with no trade clauses.
Top 5 ss? I hope you’re not referring to Addison as a top 5 ss. If that’s not delusional idk what is
Russell is far from a top five Shortstop…
Yes Addison is a top 5 SS. as is Baez when he plays there. But Baez is also a top 2b as well
He’s better than most. You’re delusional if you think he’s not a top SS. enlighten me anyway who is better than Russell. I can name Maybe 2 better. Escarbar from KC and Lindor. Top 3 2B Altuve, Baez and Brandon Phillips (mostly because of his flash stops. )
I can be almost certain you would probably name Daniel Murphy as a top 2B. My rebuttal would be simple. Murphy is the most overrated 2B in baseball.
Yeah Murphy is way overrated, I mean you can find guys who hit .330, hit 20 plus bombs and drive in 100 on almost every street corner.
And the biggest homer award goes to…
Correa,Seager,Simmons,Cozart,Bogaerts,Machado(if he were to move),and Didi just to name 7… come down from there now
Wow well. Here are all the best SS than Russell in no particular order: Corey Seager, Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa, Didi Gregorius, Andrelton Simmons, Jean Segura, Trea Turner, and possibly even Trevor Story. Russell is AVERAGE
Escobar is one of the worst starters in the league lol
Addison Russell has been inconsistent offensively but is hardly “average” as a defensive shortstop. He also has plenty of time and tools to develop his offensive production including above average power for the position which he’s already shown more of at the MLB level than he did as a minor leaguer.
Agree. Russell is not a top 5 SS but Gold Glove contenders are not “average” ball players, especially at short.
.418 slg% is not “above avg. power for the position” This isn’t 2010.
Addison Russell’s .418 SLG would have been good enough to place 4th in the NL among shortstops this season if he had enough PA’s to qualify. In 2016 his .417 SLG was good enough to place 6th in the league, made even more impressive with the 21 HR’s and 95 RBI’s that accompanied that metric.
Oh. So when you say “at the position” you mean just the NL, AND you discount the 6 other SS’s in the NL who would have higher slg%’s than him if they also (like you say with Russell) had enough PA’s to qualify.
He’s 20th in slg% for players with more than half a season’s worth of games.
Also, even by the skewed approach you attempt, he still wouldn’t be 4th..
Happ and Russell for Stanton without offsetting salary is an overpay
If you think you are getting more than Happ + Russell for Stanton without eating a MASSIVE portion of that contract (even then it’s still questionable), I can’t wait to watch you cry yourself to sleep at the final package they get.
Why would the Cubs do this? Makes no sense.
As much as I like Baez, I really think he needs to go. The average is deceiving. He just isn’t clutch, swings at balls that are thrown 10 feet over his head, never walks, never has a productive out, doesn’t work counts, and just isn’t very intelligent — when it comes to hitting. He would yield a very good pitcher — which is what the Cubs need.
The bullpen basically needs to be gutted. Rondon has no business pitching in the major leagues. My kid’s 13U team could light this guy up for 4 runs.
This comment is hilarious. You mention all his flaws and why you think the guy shouldn’t be on the team, but yet he’ll still net “a very good pitcher”. Of course, because every team looking to acquire him is going to be falling over themselves to part with high end pitching to acquire an unproductive offensive player? Do I think Baez could be attractive to a team needing a second baseman? Definitely, but you’d be selling way low and wouldn’t acquire what you’d really be looking for based on potential.
I think your comment is hilarious, because it shows how little oh actually follow the Cubs, and how poorly you read the tea leaves.
The potential to be a great hitter is there. He’s a defensive master — which a team that desperately needs to defensively upgrade at 2nd, short, or even third, will definitely covet.
Also, I didn’t say he was a bad hitter. He just has some things to work on, which will probably be much easier in a smaller market, where the pressure isn’t as intense.
The Cubs have a ton of talent, and they need to win NOW. They don’t have time to be working on Baez’s offensive game.
He’ll hit decently, and fit in perfectly, for a team with less expectations.
He would only yield a very good pitcher if he was packaged with prospect(s)
Definitely…Cubs had an all time season last year but are no longer feared. If they want pitching of any meaning they’ll have to trade 2 of these guys at the same time. Schwarber has no defensive position in the NL that’s not a liability to a team..so AL DH is calling.
I think sending Schwarber to the A’s for Kendall Graveman and Liam Hendricks makes a lot of sense. The only 2 positions for Schwarber are DH and 1B.
Again you just don’t trade a top 3 2B. And he’s also a top 3 SS. Don’t care the return.
Baez is a top 3 2B AND a top 3 SS?
Yah, he’s pretty much the best player in the major leagues.
My goodness you guys are blind. You really think Miami would do that deal? Must be nice being in a large market, brushing off the loses of lackey and Jake….and thinking all your problems would be solved with Stanton. How’d that work when you had Sosa? Here’s to hoping the next streak lasts 200 years, you guys in a calendar year have become more smug than cards fans.
Chill out pal.
Of course Miami would do that, and spare me your anti-Cub rant, because I’m neutral here.
I think they would JUMP AT IT…..allows them to trade Gordon. Sheds $34 Million off the ’18 payroll.
Makes SO much sense for the Marlins……the Cubs would end up with a logjam in RF, unless one of them moves to LF….or Heyward plays CF. More logjam…..
I’m a White Sox fan, and I agree 100%. Miami would take that deal in a heartbeat.
The five guys that Jeff mentioned have not peaked yet. They plus Heyward, Zobrist, and Jay shared 3500 PAs at MI and OF. Almora and Happ need more playing time. Let Jay go and Zo becomes more of a utility player (instead of a super utility one). LaStella, Caratini, and Zagunis will pick up the crumbs that Willson and Bryzzo leave behind. Spend the $40-50 million available on pitching. Tseng and Maples may surprise.
Interesting that Jeff doesn’t consider Russell one of the “untouchable superstars.” While I tend to agree, it seems like most lump him in with them. Not that I think he will be dealt.
I see Schwarber going. While his value isn’t at it’s peak, at least he hit 30 homers. Removing him from their outfield by itself is a good idea but they could also get pretty good value for him. Maybe (alone or with other pieces, I don’t know) he could net Betances or Odorizzi, who are both good but have also seen their value drop lately. He has four years of control (to their two), which could be pushed back were he to be optioned.
I see them making a splashy move. They seem to make them when they feel they have to. 155mm to Lester to help them reestablish legitimacy. 300mm to Heyward, Zobrist, Lackey, and Fowler to help push them over the top. After they won it all, barely anything: trade an excess piece for one year of Davis, 20mm to Jay Uehara and Anderson.
This year should be something big like Darvish or maybe Tanaka if he settles for 5 years, maybe Davis (though I thought all year there’s no chance they re-sign him.) Maybe just way more aggressive with trades as they suggest here. They have plenty of payroll room, especially short term, so I could see them front-loading a big deal like they did with Heyward.
Betances for Schwarber actually isn’t bad at all. Please don’t use the word “superstar” when describing Russell.
I don’t see the Yankees having a need for Schwarber. He can’t catch and he plays a lousy OF so that leaves him as a DH and that’s something that the Yankees don’t need with the multitude of position players they already have that will need to get AB’s. Sanchez will see plenty of time at DH if his defense doesn’t improve in the next few years.
Torres, Andujar, CFrazier, and McKinney .are all MLB ready. Then there’s Torreyes that they like off the bench and Tyler Wade if his bat comes around. Plus, the Yankees are saddled with Ellsbury and they still love Aaron Hicks. So while I think there’s a good shot Betances gets dealt this off season he brings back a pitcher or gets dealt for a prospect, not an MLB position player.
Of all those players you mentioned Clint Frazier is the only one “MLB ready”but hasn’t showed he can stay. Wade was horrible at the plate in his stint,acted nervously when in there though his defense is certainly an upgrade over Castro. Yankees could most definitely use Schwarbers LH power bat at the Boogie Downs over any of those guys.
The Yankees don’t have much of a need for Schwarber but Cashman seems to have a man-crush on him. Remember, he tried to trade Andrew Miller straight up for him at last years deadline but the Cubs refused. The Yankees and Cubs line up perfectly for a trade and I hope Epstein and Cashman can come together this offseason for a nice blockbuster.. Something like Betances, Green, and Montgomery (or another near ready #3-#4 type pitching prospect like Acevedo or Sheffield) for Schwarber (Replaces Romine as backup catcher, Ellsbury as 4th OF and Holiday as DH) and Happ (becomes the Super Utility player the Yankees are lacking).
Losing Green would hurt the most but it takes talent to get talent and a trade somewhat similar to that would fill the needs on both teams. Green and Betances would shore up the Cubs bullpen with Wilson (had a bit of a bad second half with the Cubs but was a decent closer with Detroit..).. Between the 3 of them and Strop they should have a deep backend next year. Montgomery (or another young pitcher) will replace Lackey and the Cubs could then pursue Darvish or Tanaka as a TOR pitcher to replace Arrieta..
The Yankees would get the super utility player they need to cover the middle infield and OF in case of injuries next year. Plus, with Schwarber they land a big left handed bat who should destroy pitching in Yankee stadium.. Imho it fills the needs for both teams and would allow the Yankees to forego pursuing Machado or Harper next year.. They could focus their attention on someone like Kershaw or Bumgarner. (assuming they either opt out or are not extended). As well as a reunion with Andrew Miller.. I think the Yankees have a very good chance of landing Ohtani to replace Tanaka this year and will probably sign Sabbathia for another year. That gives them a solid #1-#4 (If, they land Ohtani) If they miss out on Ohtani they would still be solid with Severino, Gray, and Sabathia.. Adams should be ready for a spot out of spring training and there are several backend pitchers available on short term deals this offseason for the #5 spot. Cessa or Warren could also possibly fill that spot. Sorry about the long post.. For some reason I just kept writing and writing..
thegreatcerealfamine
Cubs would trade one of those five guys for some pitching (not necessarily who you’ve stated), not two. They still need the rest to play the field. I’d like to keep them all since they’ve all proven they can play. Kyle is the oldest at 25. Lots of upside still left.
Jeff: “it’s not TOO difficult”
Yeah, Jeffery, will get right on that for you, I’m sure.
I don’t see the Cubs needing to make huge deals. They have a great young core. They’ll lose Arrieta, but that’s probably a good thing because all signs point to him turning into a pumpkin fairly soon. Lackey wasn’t anything special this year; a league average starter should be easy to find. The bullpen was a mess, and that was exposed in a short series, but bullpens are generally easy to fix. Dealing away half the team for Stanton seems like a move the Cubs could make, but probably shouldn’t.
Yeah, I agree, the narrative that the Cubs are on some sort of downturn seems overstated to me, even if they were in a better position 6 months ago. They’re quite clearly the best team in their division, the overwhelming majority of their actual core is returning and cheap, and there’s enough money coming off the books that they could probably grab a mid-tier starter and a back-end reliever.
I do think one of those role players should probably go (either Happ or Baez most likely) for a bullpen upgrade, but I don’t really see the need to make too many other alterations. This is still one of the 3-5 best teams in baseball set up really nicely long-term
Agree and agree. There is a lot of upside left in the five players mentioned. They will need them to hold off the Brewers and Cards who will probably both improve next year. If they do trade one, i think they should target a starter though. Relievers are easier to find on the market
Why not make a trade with the Pirates? Grab McCutchen, Cole, and a few prospects for Jeimer Candelario and cash. The Pirates have done trades like that before. Do it before the Pirates put them both on waivers!
Candelario is in Detroit. And Cole and McCutchen without prospects would cost A LOT more than Candelario (if they had him)
He’s just salty being a former draft pick “MR Irrelevant”.
You really think the Pirates are going to put Andrew McCutchen and Gerritt Cole on waivers? Are the Cubs gonna put Russell and Hendricks on waivers?
I think Theo and Jed will continue to stockpile some arms for the bullpen and try to find that “cheap” closer. Fact remains that they are easily the class of the division and should have zero issues making the playoffs. From there it is just roulette. In 2016, they were the healthy, rested team. In 2016 they had almost no significant injuries (only Rondon and Strop in Aug–Sept, but had Chapman to cover). In 2017, they–like most other teams had significant injuries—Heyward and Zobrist all had multiple DL stints, Russell missed a month or more, Contreras missed a month, Bryant played injured for a significant time, Rondon again (personally think the injuries have completely changed him), and ALL FIVE starters in the rotation spent time on the DL. That’s a lot to overcome (and all teams face this), but they did beat the Brewers by 12 games in the second half of the season and only the poor start, “hangover” kept things close.
There is a certain randomness to the baseball playoffs that makes them unpredicatable. The Indians, solid favorites coming in are gone. The Yankess were down 3-0 in the first inning, the Twins had guys on second and third and were one hit away from putting that game away and now the Yankees play tonight with a chance to go to the World Series.
Surely the Justin Wilson trade may have been the real key to the Cubs not winning again this year, and who knows, he may regain everything and be the closer next year. I think Jed and Theo will find a way to piece things back together.
Going to have to do something not a lot of great prospects left may need to get elite prospects and good pitching some trades with the Braves perhaps
For Cubs fans sake I hope Theo is serious about trading from their depth.
I would say that was his biggest failing in Boston. He had an amazingly highly rated farm system stocked full of well regarded prospects.
Many of which were blocked (or just overrated) but he was still unwilling to move them. He seemed to be so afraid to lose a trade with a young possible superstar (a la Bagwell-Anderson) that the organization lost out on many opportunities to position the team for success in the moment. Effectively letting many would be major league players “die on the vine” or peter out when they finally did make the Bigs’. Hopefully he’s struck a balance there in Chicago and realizes he can’t hoard these guys. It’s a tremendous asset to have that much talent but if you can’t use it, what’s the point then?
The Cubs have $90 million in expiring contracts this offseason. There’s plenty of money to sign two free agent starters without trading any players.
Actually, they probably have about $50 million to spend once you factor in arb and contract raises.
Ohtai will be everyone’s first choice, but he can sign with anybody. I would sign Cobb to replace Lackey first. I would look to the Braves for a young pitchers like Allard, Wright, Fried, Sokora, Toussiaint, or Anderson. The Pirates also have some good options in Keller, Baz, and Glasnow. After that I go after Darvish, Tanaka, or someone like Cole to replace Arrieta. The biggest weakness is the relief pitching so I try and sign Shaw and McGee.
The problem with the Cubs is that compared to the Brewers, Cardinals, and Pirates is that they all have wiggle room to trade prospects for some big pieces. The Cubs have no top prospects but Russell, Almora, Happ, Schwarber, Baez defiantly have value. I think Christian Yelich could be a good fit for the Cubs and send over Baez and Happ or Almora? I think it will be tough to see where they go with the few touchable young guys they have. Out of all of them I think Schwarber almost has to go for a mediocre starter or a decent reliever because he doesn’t hit for average and he cannot play defense for his life. It’s gonna be interesting to see what happens but the Brewers and Cardinals have more flexibility so once again probably gonna be a tight race in the Central
Don’t see the Cubs trading Albert Almora unless another CF becomes a target in trade talks, particularly one that has excellent credentials as a leadoff hitter. The most likely candidates to be traded from among the younger positional players on their MLB roster would be Kyle Schwarber, Ian Happ and one of Javier Baez/Addison Russell in that order of likelihood.
Stanton? Yeah he had one helluva season but seriously, how many games per season ya think he has in him with all of those knee surgeries, muscle tears/strains? Dude’s a liability both physically and monetarily. Plus Theo’s big on wanting team players, being vocal about wanting to be traded away from your team does not help him one bit in that category.
Sorry smug cub fans. Your team has peaked and now headed for a downward spiral. It’s over!
Ya three straight NLCS performances shows that. When was the last time your cards did that?
Cards with 4 straight. Check your facts son.
Oh boy. Here come the Schwarber for Archer or Happ for deGrom trade proposals.
The Cubs need 2 starters, a closer, a couple bullpen guys, and a strong lead-off hitter. Yelich would be the Marlins OF I’d target over Stanton but also Dee Gordon who would cost way less in trade as either would be a great lead-off hitters. From the core I agree Baez and Schwarber are best/most attractive pieces to move. You are then fairly set with Contreras/Rizzo/Happ/Russell/Bryant/Heyward/Almora/Zobrist if you move those guys and with Gordon or Yelich then allows Zobrist to go back to utility. Schwarber plus to an AL team(Rays or Indians) for a starter and sign Alex Cobb or Lance Lynn to replace Lackey. Everyone wants Otani but I believe he’ll go to an AL team where he can DH 3-4 days a week and pitch. Darvish and Tanaka both have injury risk I’d not be comfortable to give a big contract to either.
Why would you want to trade Baez. That’s just dumb. Alex Cobb as as much injury risk as Tanaka or Darvish. All 3 have had TJS. Unless you can get Archer and Odorizzi for Schwarber and 2 minor leaguers you don’t trade him either. Their position players are fine the way they are. They need to rr-sign Davis and then get a front line starter. Re-sign Arrieta 5 /130. With an mutual opt out after 3 years.
I like Baez and Schwarber but Baez has value and have to give value to get value. I personally prefer Russell and Happ to Baez who has shown flashes but agree with what someone else said he doesn’t have productive outs and swings at everything. Cobb will also cost much less than either Darvish or Tanaka who will get major contracts and would rather save money for the much better ’19 FA class.
Not sure why they just fired Bosio. Arrieta shined brightest once he got to Chicago and Bosio.
Because Joe Maddon lets Chris Bosio take the fall for the Cubs pitching woes. This also opens up the position for Jim Hickey, Maddon’s former pitching coach with the Rays for 9 years who is also a candidate for the division rival Cardinals.
Maddon says “no” per the report (link to chicago.suntimes.com) I say b.s.!
Arrieta’s gone now and it might be the only feather in Bosio’s cap.
Inhabe something. What about cubs fan. Heywards contract and russell straight up for stanton?
I don’t see Stanton being in it based on just a basic observation, albeit a little abstract, that Theo doesn’t seem to shoot for the superstars, I see more detailed observing and hunting for guys who may be lesser known/ overlooked, with great potential. Invest small to acquire then sink more into shaping up, that sort of thing.
Alex Cobb or Lance Lynn will be a target.
The departing salaries of Jake and Lackey clear around 32,000,000. Koji clears another 6 million.
If you give Davis what is saved from Koji, onto his salary from this year, that puts him at 16 million. That is about what he is projected to get.
My guess, Happ and Almora are gone to get a true leadoff/CF.. Jay becomes the back up at all three OF spots.
Jay can leadoff, but he doesn’t hit all that well there. His number sin the nine spot were outstanding.
Why the hell would you trade Almora and happ. That’s just dumb. I’ll take Cobb. Lance Lynn is not that good. You dont trade Happ or Almora. Who is available and good enough and young at leadoff. Not Many candidates. The Nats overpaid for for Adam Eaton. He was never gonna be a threat. I guess the cubs could get trea Turner for almora and 2 minor leaguers. He can play C.F. Happ would play 2nd and OF. Javy at 2md and SS. Zo at 2nd and left. Schwarber in Left. JHey in right. The rest is set. Bryant can play left,center and right on top of 3rd and 1st. They have so.much versility it’s not even funny. Contreras can play 3 spots as well. Victor Caratini can play 4 spots.
The Cubs have nowhere near enough minor league talent to get Turner for “Almora and 2 minor leaguers.”
These guys are wearing blue colored glasses and smoking blue meth…
Nah, he’s not on meth, just too many Blue Hawaiis.
Schwarber for Betances
Russell and Almora for Yelich
Sign Cobb, Lynn, And bullpen help
C- Contreras
1B- Rizzo
2B- Zobrist
3B- Bryant
SS- Baez
LF- Jay
CF- Yelich
RF- Hayward
Pitchers
Lester
Hendricks
Quintana
Cobb
Lynn
Bullpen
Randon
Strop
Edwards
Montgomery
Wilson
Other help
Betances
If you are going for Stanton, you would think Heyward would be included with maybe Baez. But, I thought Hey Hey had a no trade AND the upcoming opt out. Is he even tradable?
No, the Cubs are stuck with Jason unless he improves enough to opt out. Heyward and Zobrist both have no trade clauses for 2018.