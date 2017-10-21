Latest on the Nationals’ Managerial Search

The Nationals announced on Friday that they will not bring back Dusty Baker as manager for the 2018 season, despite praise from his players and rumblings that the two sides had been discussing a reunion in recent days. In fact, the club intends to replace the entire coaching staff. The decision comes in the wake of yet another tough NLDS loss for a club that fought injuries to many key players in order to grab the NL’s second-best regular season record.
A few other clubs began their managerial search well before the Nationals, and at least one option (Ron Gardenhire, now with the Tigers) is off the table. The Red Sox appear to be nearing the end of their search as well. Another factor that could limit the club’s options is the organization’s pattern with the lengths of their managerial contracts. In the past decade, the Nationals have never been willing to guarantee a manager more than two years at a time, a factor that could be a deal breaker to certain candidates also in the mix for jobs with other clubs.
On Saturday, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reported on Twitter that the Nationals have requested permission from the Astros to interview Astros bench coach. Some reports from Boston media outlets say that Cora is already tabbed to manage the Red Sox in 2018, and that the club is simply waiting until after the ALCS to announce the news. A source close to Evan Drellich of NBC Boston even told him, “Not a doubt it is [Cora].” But the invitation to interview with the Nationals could certainly throw a wrench into this rumor.
The 42 year-old Cora played mostly in the middle infield throughout his 14-year major league career, including a 2011 stint with the Nationals in his final year before retirement. Many have spoken highly of Cora’s presence in the clubhouse during that time, which would prove valuable on a Washington team with a lot of young talent on the roster.
Comments
LeylandsLung
“But the invitation to interview with the Nationals could certainly throw a wrench into this rumor.”
Why? The only “wrench” would be if Cora agrees to interview.
chrisones
Because that’s the definition of leverage in a contract?
chrisones
If you were interviewing, with no other people offering you a job and they offered you 2 years @$1 mil a year, and ‘rumors surfaced’ that you were going to get an invitation, would you hurriedly accept the offer, or say, “It’s going to take $1.2 per year or 3 years to get me in Boston?
LeylandsLung
Fair point, but I’m thinking that terms have already been agreed to with Boston and I think that’s the job that Cora wants. I could be wrong because it happened once before.
YawkeysGhost
Don’t be surprised if LaRussa comes out of retirement to take it. Could be a perfect fit – he has no class either!!!
Phoenixdownyjr
Explain please what you mean by “no class” ?
WFG1
You better get on this Dombo because if I were Cora I would much rather deal with the Nationals pitching staff and media than all the high-maintenance issues in Boston
mack22
These teams “S” canning the manager after making to the playoffs is insane. Get rid of upper management
mike.gordon34
Its exciting to hear you value just making the playoffs. Being happy we just made it to the dance ended in 2012 for the rest of us. Dusty already proved twice he could not get it done with the talent we have. His old school was don’t pay out in this day and age
mike.gordon34
Really we need a former catcher that wants to manage. They all seem to get the job done! Baker should settle in as a great bench coach
Rickeo02
Redsox will name Cora right after astros win tonight