Yankees Notes: Girardi, Holliday, Frazier

Yankees manager Joe Girardi is entering the offseason without a contract, but it appears he’ll continue in his current post. After the Yankees’ season-ending loss to the Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, Girardi “left no question” that he wants to return, Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweets. The Yankees, for their part, would like Girardi back, Nightengale adds. This year was the Yankees’ 10th under Girardi, who has helped them to six playoff berths – including a World Series championship in 2009 – and a 910-710 regular-season record.
More on New York:
- Although designated hitter Matt Holliday endured a disappointing season, he told Scott Miller of Bleacher Report on Saturday that he intends to play in 2018 (Twitter link). Set to turn 38 in January, Holliday will be a free agent for the second straight offseason, though his next contract surely won’t approach the guaranteed $13MM the Yankees gave him last winter. The highly respected veteran appeared in just one of the Yankees’ 13 playoff games after ending the regular season on a second-half cold streak. Holliday was an effective cog in the Bombers’ offense until a viral infection forced him the disabled list in late June, and he never returned to form after that (he also missed most of August with a back injury). All told, Holliday hit .231/.316/.432 line with 19 home runs and a .201 ISO in 427 plate appearances.
- Third baseman Todd Frazier, another of the Yankees’ impending free agents, told reporters after Saturday’s game that he “would love to be back” with the club in 2018, adding that he has “never been more excited to play the game of baseball than in a Yankee uniform with these guys” (via Steve Politi of NJ.com). The boisterous Frazier, 31, performed well with the Yankees after they acquired him from the White Sox in July, but the New Jersey native’s desire for a multiyear deal could bring an end to his Bombers tenure, Politi writes. The Yankees already have another starting-caliber third baseman on hand in Chase Headley, who has a year left on his contract, with touted prospects in Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar waiting in the wings. It’s also worth noting that superstar third basemen Manny Machado and Josh Donaldson are scheduled to hit free agency a year from now.
Comments
tndyank
What do you guys think of the Yankees trading Ellsbury, Headley, and Castro this offseason? They could even use Betances to help moves one of these pieces. Torres could play SS and move Didi to second, along with bringing Frazier back on a two-year deal if Headley can be moved. This team would be much stronger that way giving the team the ability to compete while giving the team the ability to see what they have in Clint Frazier and Torres before the big spending offseason next year.
biasisrelitive
I wouldn’t trade Castro until Torres proves something
moozimir
I think they’ve made it clear it’s Torres who would change positions. Didi has solidified his spot as the Yankees shortstop.
Adam6710
I’m not sure it’s the right time to trade Castro (maybe the deadline or next offseason), but Betances, Ellsbury, and Headley are sure to be dangled. Gardner may even be moved to make room for Clint Frazier to play every day.
I’d like to see Todd Frazier resigned in a utility/backup/DH role, as he appears to be a good veteran presence for a very young team. A team that will lose Holliday (who was said to be a mentor for Judge), and could lose Gardner, Sabathia, Headley, and Ellsbury.
njbirdsfan
So I guess the White Sox and Reds, who paid Frazier all that money, aren’t worth giving max effort for.
Frazier and Hicks: 2017 inductees into the Now I’m a Yankee so I’ll actually try club.
aff10
Wouldn’t read too much into it. It’s a cliche that players say all the time.
Adam6710
That’s a pretty cynical and wrong-headed view. There’s no comment by Frazier that he didn’t try until coming to the Yankees. And if you noticed, he only hit .222 with the Yankees. As for Hicks, his play this season (.266, 15HR) wasn’t so much better than his last year with Minnesota (.256 with 11 HR).
Perksy
They certainly have a lot of options and different ways they can go. I don’t think trading Headley or Ellsbury will be that easy. Ellsbury is 34 and even if they eat half the contract not many teams are going to want him to play CF or anywhere else for that matter for 3 years.
Todd Frazier is a great defender, love the enthusiasm, and it’s cool he’s a local guy but realistically they shouldn’t bring him back. He’s going to want a multi year deal, but he hits 210 and strikes out a ton. It might be best to stick with Headley and then bring up Andujar and Torres in June to take over. If they can somehow trade Ellsbury they will then have more AB’s overall to go around, and possibly use a rotating DH with Headley moving to the bench.
shawnlaroche96
I think Girardi should be manager of the year and this is coming from a die hard Red Sox fan.
JDGoat
It could, but I’d maybe still lean towards Molitor. I’m pretty sure they’re the first ever team to go from 100 losses to the playoffs. You can’t really go wrong with Girardi, Molitor, or Hinch though
Michael Birks
Another Red Sox fan agrees on Girardi
stretch123
Yankees need to bring Frazier back to be their starting third baseman. Maybe on a 2 year deal… He’s the perfect fit in NY. Use Headley as the DH for 2018. Let the young guys like Torres work their way in. Other than that, Yanks need one more starting pitcher to from their rotation along with their core of Gray, Tanaka and Severino.