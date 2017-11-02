Athletics Exercise Jed Lowrie’s Option, Add Mark Kotsay To Coaching Staff

The A’s announced this afternoon that they’ve exercised their $6MM club option over second baseman Jed Lowrie and also added former Athletics outfielder Mark Kotsay to their staff as a quality control coach. Kotsay was also a part of Oakland’s coaching staff in 2016 when he served as a bench coach.
The option decision on Lowrie was an easy call after the 33-year-old hit .277/.360/.448 with 14 home runs and a career-high 49 doubles for the A’s this past season. While Lowrie has long stood out as a logical on-paper trade candidate, A’s execs Billy Beane and David Forst have stated that they envision Lowrie as the team’s Opening Day second baseman next year. Lowrie, then, would likely be leaned upon to stabilize the position until top prospect Franklin Barreto forced his way into a regular role on the Major League roster. As it stands, Barreto is almost certain to open the 2018 season in Triple-A, despite the fact that he did make his MLB debut earlier this season.
Kotsay took a leave of absence from the A’s back in June but will return to the staff in a new role, though the specifics of his responsibilities are rather nebulous. Per Oakland’s press release, Kotsay will assist manager Bob Melvin and the coaching staff “in all areas and will also consult with the front office in other facets of the organization. “
matt41265
I need someone to explain what a quality control coach is
AsNchill
I want to think a middle man between scouts and the players, someone that players can relate to more easily. Kotsay isn’t that far removed from his playing career.
jonnyj
Really, another title for these guys to accrue more MLB service time
dwhitt3
Accrue more MLB service time?
ellisburks
I am pretty sure you have to be on a MLB 25 man roster to accrue service time. He is a coach.
iceman35pilot
I think they still get a pension based on years coached from MLB, though I don’t think it accrues at the same rate as the players.
Players get a minimum pension of $34K a year after 43 days of service, topping out after 10 years of service at $210,000. I’m sure the coaches aren’t quite that lecrative
julyn82001
Well, Kotsay is a stud anyway you put him…