Giancarlo Stanton Wins National League MVP Award

Even as we anxiously await news as to whether and where he’ll be traded, Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins has been tabbed as the National League’s Most Valuable Player for the 2017 season by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Joey Votto of the Reds came in a very close second; Paul Goldschmidt of the D-Backs rounds out the top three in the National League.
Stanton outslugged the rest of the National League’s batsmen by a healthy margin, launching 59 long balls and posting a .631 slugging percentage. Even as the Marlins fell shy of hopes, and Stanton came up short of his bid for sixty home runs, the big man was rewarded for his startling power output. Of course, he’s also an accomplished overall batter and a quality defender; while many will disagree with the outcome, he plainly was a worthy candidate given the output of the rest of the field.
Truth be told, it was an exceedingly close race — and that was reflected in the voting tallies. Stanton and Votto each received ten first-place votes, but Stanton took one more second and third-place ranking to nudge into the lead. Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies joined Goldschmidt in receiving top consideration on multiple ballots, ultimately placing fourth and fifth in the final count.
Comments
strostro
oh yeah
Phillies7459
Paul Goldschmidt will never win a MVP always comes so close, but Giancarlo winning is well deserved, Congrats!
thecoffinnail
He should have won this year.. I miss the way they used to pick the MVP award and it usually went to the best player on a playoff team (Think 2011 when Braun beat out Kemp, who had the better numbers).. They really should create a new award that goes to the best player in each respective league and give the MVP to players that are truly the most valuable.. Would the D-Backs have gone to the playoffs without Goldy? Doubtful.. Would the Yankees have gone to the playoffs without Judge? Equally as doubtful..Mike Trout has pretty much gotten rid of the old norm single handed..
justinept
Most still give preference to guys on playoff teams. But when a guy absolutely destroys the league, they lean toward him. Think ARod in Texas.
rememberthecoop
Trout should be MVP every year
MHanny17
In the NL?
Marc_from_Brooklyn
Isn’t “Most Valuable Player” really a term of art in sports that means the “best player.?
liamsfg
I don’t like favoring guys on playoff teams. Thats just rewarding a player for how well his teammates played as well.
It should be for the most “value.”
Who contributed at the highest level compared to the rest of the league?
Goldshmidt should have won a couple by my evaluation of MVP. You can’t overrate a gold glove caliber defender who hits for power average and is incredible at getting on base.
But GC Stanton deserved this one, congrats homie. Part of me hopes to see you in a Giants uniform next year.
gufomubon5645
sufferfortribe
Should have been Goldy.
dbacksrs
Agree
giantsfan8
Now he’s gonna up his trade value
Kayrall
I don’t think it really affects the way interested teams value his future performance.
CompanyAssassin
It was pretty much already a given that they were anticipating him to be winner. That’s been thought of in trade talk, he would’ve finished top 3 regardless.
realgone2
When was the last time a reigning MVP got traded?
txtgab
Arod 03?
TheWestCoastRyan
I’m now 7 for 7 on BBWAA award predictions. If Altuve wins AL MVP I got every one right. Altho I will say most of them were fairly obvious.
SundownDevil
That’s cool bro. Do you have that on your resume?
TheWestCoastRyan
Yeah
kenneth cole
Me too bro! 7-7. You must be some savant
Brixton
Joey Votto woulda been my pick, but a solid choice, nonetheless
TheWestCoastRyan
Think it ultimately came down to the home runs and Stanton playing a position further to the right on the defensive spectrum.
WalkersDayOff
Red can lose 94 with or without him
Brixton
The Marlins were bad too?
WalkersDayOff
Stanton would not have been my pick. But a fringe 2nd wild card contender is better than not being in the race ever
Brixton
You’re not a fringe wildcard contender if you were 8 games under .500. They were irrelevant since May
WalkersDayOff
Arenado would have got my vote
Nick Ottino
That argument didnt work last year, otherwise Betts would have beaten out Trout. Although i agree with you.
jcraft21
Wrong
Karkat
Neither of the top 2 on a playoff team. Are the voters finally ditching that unofficial qualification for MVP?
start_wearing_purple
Trout won last year, Harper in 2015. Neither of their teams were in the playoffs.
Red_Line_9
Andre Dawson smacked 47 Home Runs for the hapless 1987 Chicago Cubs. Have Harry Carray calling all of them on the only relevant cable supertation at the time….and you win an MVP
themed
Yes good point. Harry definitely influenced that vote. They would have finished last with or without him. But it’s the cubs and Harry Carrey. That was the all time biggest MVP blunder.
themed
That year the MVP should have went to Ozzie Smith. Not particularly for his offense but his phenomenal day after day defensive plays. Preventing runs was as important as driving them in along with his tremendous leadership qualities that year.
themed
Leading the Cardinals to their 3rd National league Championship in a 5 year period.
Eric Lord
Joey Votto had a great year, but the Reds sucked with him & they would’ve sucked without him. He isn’t the most “valuable.” This is why I wish MLB would add a most outstanding player award. That way, guys who have great years on bad teams can win that award & the most valuable player award can go to a player whose value actually made a difference
Brixton
The Marlins weren’t a contender with or without Stanton either. It’s the exact same argument. If that was the case, Goldy woulda won it with ease
Kayrall
Take your NBA logic over to Hoops Rumors. This is baseball where one person does not carry a team to such magnitude.
simschifan
Votto can’t pitch for the Reds. Not his fault the pitching sucks.
dwhitt3
There’s no rule saying he can’t.
stymeedone
Stanton should get Player of the Year. He had a great individual season. My opinion is that if your team isn’t in contention, you shouldn’t be the MVP. I don’t care what his WAR is, or how much he helps a fantasy team.
soxfan1
Stanton and Altuve play in different leagues (AL v NL) so they could both take home the MVP award
Phil253
This is the NL bud.
mjmorales117
Altuve is in the AL bruh
stretch123
Altuve will win the AL MVP so no worries man.
dwhitt3
So Trout should no have won a single MVP?
mjmorales117
Beats Votto by 2points wow. Well deserved Stanton. Votto also is a beast. I just hope we get impact players back for him. Fish need to nail this trade
stretch123
Well deserved by Giancarlo. Truly had a season that was one for the ages and I don’t think this will be his last MVP. It will suck seeing him in another uniform but as a Marlin fan, I must say he deserves to win, given how talented he is and how much he’s given to the Marlins since his debut… Fish won’t win for the next couple of years.
Thronson5
He absolutely deserves this award! Congratulations, Stanton! What trip..coming from the hood to making all that money and now winning a MVP.
kyletaylor2322
Finally two players not in playoff contention finished first and second, Love em both. Though I do believe Blackmon should have placed above arenado.
outinleftfield
His price in trade just went up.
dwhitt3
No
acarneglia
If you don’t make the playoffs you shouldn’t be an MVP candidate. I’m not saying Stanton wasn’t amazing, because he was phenomenal, but you should have to make the playoffs.
stretch123
One player does not determine if the team makes the playoffs. Without Stanton, Marlins would’ve probably lost 100 games… If JF16 was alive we would’ve made the playoffs for sure :/
acarneglia
No you wouldn’t have
kehoet83
I found it funny that Bryant received a 1st place vote. Not even a finalist.
dwhitt3
Finalists are determined after the ballots are cast. The finalists are the 3 with the highest tally.. there is no vote between just the 3 finalists.
gocincy
Some dope cast a thoughtless vote for Bryant. In a year when barely a hair separated the top two, This vote could have given Votto the award.
Reflect
One day people will not be stupid and they will look back and realize Joey Votto should have had like 2 MVPs by now.
JDGoat
Ya it’s kind of ridiculous
Lanidrac
Hmm, I surprised Votto beat out Goldschmidt for second place, seeing as Goldschmidt beat Votto out for the 1B Silver Slugger and played on a playoff team.
mack22
Stanton sure would look good in Dodger blue