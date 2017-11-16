Jose Altuve Wins American League MVP Award

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was the clear favorite among Baseball Writers’ Association of America voters for the American League Most Valuable Player award, as he took 27 of 30 first-place votes en route to his first MVP nod.
Altuve, a diminutive but dominating figure, led the American League in hits for the fourth-straight season and finished with a .346/.410/.547 slash with 24 home runs and 32 steals. While the Astros’ postseason success did not weigh in the balloting, the team’s 101-win regular season campaign surely did not hurt Altuve’s candidacy.
Some thought it would be a tighter race between Altuve and the towering Aaron Judge, who was an easy choice for the American League Rookie of the Year Award. Judge topped fifty homers while also pacing the A.L. in walks (as well as strikeouts). While he rebounded from a late-summer swoon to post a monster month of September, finishing with an excellent .284/.422/.627 campaign at the plate, Altuve’s steady excellence earned him the award.
Third and fourth place went to Jose Ramirez of the Indians and Mike Trout of the Angels, respectively. Ramirez doubled down on his breakout 2016 season, delivering a .318/.374/.583 batting line and stellar defense to the team with the American League’s best record. All of the three finalists — worthy though they were — have Trout’s torn thumb ligament to thank for opening the award to other contenders. He racked up nearly seven wins above replacement in just 114 games and could well have been an easy choice in his own right in a full season of action.
walls17
batting average is still what matters most to voters in 2017 lol what a joke
kyletaylor2322
Yeah that’s right, he didn’t do anything but have a high batting average. Silly writers.
stroh
probably you are a fan of strikeouts
start_wearing_purple
I think too much is being made of Judge’s strikeouts. Personally I prefer a player who strikes out a lot versus a player who swings at the first pitch. One thing that Judge’s strike outs also did was make pitchers work. He in fact lead the AL in pitches per plate appearances.
radiohead801
Please think before commenting.
kaido24
well deserved. Congrats Altuve
kyletaylor2322
I’d have his babies.
bastros88
who wouldn’t, they’d come out batting champs
kyletaylor2322
And considering I’m 5’7 the kids can keep coming out short! Hooray!
acarneglia
So those 27 first place votes more than likely all belonged to Joe Buck
yanks02026
The voting is a joke. No way should it have been that much of a blow out between altuve and judge. You take judge off the yankees and they don’t make the playoffs. You take altuve off the astros and they cruise into the playoffs. So who is the more valuable player?
24TheKid
Exactly.
thecoffinnail
I just made this same argument on the Stanton thread.. I completely agree with you how the MVP award no longer goes to the “Most Valuable Player”.. They either need to make a new category for the best player in each league or change the name of this one.. Altuve is very deserving though..
kyletaylor2322
I wonder if you have any bias
OfficialDipoto
That’s not how voting works. That punishes players on good teams. It should be the best player. Votto probably was the best player in the NL and by this criteria he shouldn’t even be considered for mvp
24TheKid
Then change the name of the award, it’s most VALUABLE player not best player. Aaron Jude was the most valuable, Altuve was the best player.
impapad17
Wouldn’t the best player in the league be the most valuable by default? By definition, the player with the most value should be the best all-around player
JT19
I agree the voting probably shouldn’t have been that big of a difference, but I wouldn’t say the Astros cruise into the playoffs without Altuve. Maybe the Yankees don’t end up making the playoffs because the East was better than the West, but I think it would be bold to say that if Altuve was replaced by a replacement-level player, the Astros still would’ve played as well as they did. What hurt Judge the most was that he went about a month on a really bad slump while Altuve was relatively consistent all year. Both had really good years, Altuve’s overall offensive numbers are really good while Judge’s home run numbers is the one stat that jumps off the page and makes everyone assume that he should be the MVP.
thecoffinnail
Both are very deserving players.. I think Alltuve putting up those numbers while playing a much tougher position in 2nd base makes him the clear choice.. Both were the best players on playoff teams so either would have been a solid pick..
bastros88
so proud Altuve he deserved to win
MauiDan
Anybody but a Yankme.
xabial
Here is my analysis. AL MVP should have been closer race IMO.
Case for Aaron Judge:
Led AL In: OPS (1.049 minimum. 500 at bats) Home Runs (52) Runs (128) BB (127)
Second in RBI (114) SLG (.627)
Case for Altuve:
Led the AL in: AVG (.346) Hits (204)
Led Judge in Hits, 2B’s, 3B’s, AVG, Steals, Less K (84 to 208) Def (-0.1 to -1.3)
Second in: SB (32) Runs (112)
Judge Vs. Altuve
Judge leads Altuve in OBP, SLG, OPS, WRC+
Judge more than doubled Altuve in: HR (52 to 24) BB (58 to 127)
Judge beat Altuve by a wide margin in UZR (+6.1 to -1.9) DRS: (9 to 3)
Why Judge lost:
Hitting .226 the 2nd half of the season.
Ended the season with 208K.
Astros won 101 games. Yankees won 91 games.
WAR (Tie)
Judge’s Fangraphs WAR is better than Altuve. Altuve’s baseball reference WAR is higher.
There are two different sites that calculate WAR. One’s not really better than the other.
Judge leads Altuve in FanGraphs WAR (8.2 to 7.5) Altuve leads Baseball-Reference WAR (8.3 to 8.1)
thecoffinnail
Nice analysis, but you left off the fact that Altuve plays a much harder defensive position.. That plus the fact the Astros won the World Series is probably what made it such a blowout in vote totals.. Plus, for some reason the voters still hold batting average in a much higher esteem than OBP and OPS..
OfficialDipoto
Voting is done before the playoffs. Nobody knew the astros won the world series
cxcx
This vote occurred before the playoffs.
yanks02026
The votes are done before the playoffs.
sufferfortribe
Ramirez played the same position, plus was an All-Star starter at 3B. He can also play the OF.
TheWestCoastRyan
Voting occurred before the playoffs genius
JT19
Just so you know, Mike Trout had a higher OPS than Judge. So if your argument is that Judge should’ve won over Altuve partly because he had a higher OBP (a number that was only 12 points higher than Altuve’s; significant but evened out by Altuve’s 60 point batting average advantage) and OPS, then why not Trout?
TheWestCoastRyan
Plate appearances. That’s why.
xabial
Minimum 500 at bats.
Trout would have had a heck of a case, had he not gotten injured.
JT19
A fair argument, and definitely why the MVP race was a two-man race. But OPS shouldn’t be-all-end-all for determining a MVP race.
xabial
And, just so you know, I clearly put “minimum 500 at bats” in Parenthesis next to Judge led AL in OPS.
It was a Nice try JT19
kaido24
nice analysis
yukongold
Rizzuto 2.0.
Astros_fan_84
I’m happy that he won, but honestly, it’s about the World Series. That’s all that really matters to me.
TheWestCoastRyan
I still don’t see what he did better than Judge. Judge’s detractors will say he is an all-or-nothing hitter but he had a higher OBP than Altuve and a higher WAR.
JT19
If I’m not mistaken, and I could be so my bad if I am, I thought I remember reading that different websites had different WARs for Altuve and Judge, with some favoring Judge and some favoring Altuve. The OBP argument doesn’t hold much weight considering Judge’s OBP is only 12 points higher than Altuve’s (and it’s an argument that is easily matched by Altuve having roughly 60 points on Judge in terms of batting average).
xabial
Judge’s Fangraphs WAR is higher.
Altuve’s Baseball-Reference WAR is higher.
Judge leads Altuve in FanGraphs WAR (8.2 to 7.5)
Altuve leads Baseball-Reference WAR (8.3 to 8.1)
TheWestCoastRyan
You aren’t mistaken on the WAR thing. I was. Judge wins in Fangraphs WAR while Altuve leads in BR WAR. But Judge wins in cumulative WAR. Where you are mistaken is in saying the OBP argument doesn’t hold much weight. Despite the main knock on Judge (the strikeouts) his plate appearances still managed to result in an out less frequently than Altuve’s.
tad2b13
Judge had a higher WAR on Fangraphs, but Altuve had a higher WAR on BB Ref. In fact, BB Ref had Altuve first in the MLB in overall WAR, Position Player WAR, and Offensive WAR. Also, Judge was first in all MLB in SOs.
TheWestCoastRyan
And Altuve’s plate appearances STILL resulted in an out more frequently than Judge’s!
JT19
Probably because he actually put the ball in play more than Judge. And there’s two sides to that argument. Judge got on base more (thanks in large part to his 69 more walks) but Altuve also had 60 more hits than Judge.
yukongold
Kept his team in 1st place?
kyletaylor2322
And if Altuve had an acceptance speech is should start “I would like to thank Mike Trout’s thumb”
start_wearing_purple
I’m not surprised Altuve won, I did think it would be closer.
sufferfortribe
Meh
baseball365
Congrats to Altuve, but Judge should have received the award almost unanimously and for one reason alone; he made baseball relevant again. It’s no secret sports in general are sagging in ratings and baseball doesn’t have powerful faces like other sports. I have to question the writers who submits their votes. What Judge did this season not only for the Yankees, but baseball in general is immeasurable. I know people that were tuning in for Yankee games, sports highlights, etc, that know nothing of baseball. People that had no interest; you know the types, too slow, too boring. People glued to their screens. Comments flooded the social sphere. A phenom in every sense. Thus, I don’t get it. Don’t get me wrong, super happy for Altuve as he is such a great, great, special player. But moments like this, I’m just bla..I wanted the special story and was denied.
baseball365
And these same writers still owe Sanchez his ROY award too. Sigh…
JT19
Oh please, Gary Sanchez played about a third of the regular season last year. Mike Trout and Clayton Kershaw didn’t win this year mainly because injuries prevented them from playing full seasons, but I don’t see you making a case for them (when both would’ve arguably had a better season, or just as good of a season, than the winners in their respective league for their respective awards).
stroh
The only award Judge would have received unanimously is for King of Strikeouts. He’s a very good player but has a serious hole in his game.
JT19
That’s because people only want to see home runs. Home runs are great, but are we really going to give out an award because a guy hits a lot of homeruns? If that’s the case, then are you ready to say that Khris Davis and Joey Gallo (both finished in the top 5 in the ML in homeruns) are two of the top players in the league? No, of course not. Aaron Judge did not make baseball suddenly relevant again. It’s not like baseball fell into a black hole of relevancy and only climbed out because of Judge. If theres any two specific players/teams that made baseball relevant again, it was/is Mike Trout and the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs for obvious reasons and Mike Trout because his “coming-out-party” was light years more exciting to watch than Judge’s “coming-out-party”.
goplen05
Judge made baseball relevant again? Maybe to Yankee fans that thought they had no hope to see the playoffs at the beginning of the year.
I’m pretty sure baseball has been very relevant for a long time. If that’s your argument, I would say if there was a time it wasn’t relevant, that changed during the years guys like Correa, Seager, Bryant, Arrenado, Lindor, etc. started coming into the league. It was the influx of young, very talented players that made it relevant again. Not Aaron Judge.
If ever there was a time it “became relevant” again, I would say that happened with the super prospects of Strasburg and Harper coming into the league, followed by all of the guys I just mentioned.
kehoet83
The Chicago Cubs last year were a pretty big story that made baseball relevant again. Also the large amount of young players that have taken over the game not just Judge have made the game relevant again.
kehoet83
And I don’t even like that term relevant because it’s been relevant for quite some time. Maybe relevant as in bringing in a younger audience.
tad2b13
“…he made baseball relevant again.”
Well, maybe he made baseball relevant again in NY, and shame on that fan base if he did. But he in no way made baseball relevant again for the rest of the country. Both JDM and Stanton hit more HRs per AB than Judge. Yankee fans are understandably excited by Judge, but let’s not get carried away with the hyperbole. .
yankees25
They obviously didn’t want to give it to a rookie.
start_wearing_purple
Ichiro Suzuki and Fred Lynn both won ROY and MVP in the same year. The issue wasn’t Judge being a rookie. The basically question for a lot of the voters came down to was Altuve better overall.
tad2b13
Rookie had nothing to do with it. Not only was Altuve better, but those 208 SOs, most in MLB, are a major negative.
stroh
Altuve won due to being a great player in all aspects of the game – he does not have a weakness. Other than being 5’6″, 160 lbs!
kehoet83
Being small is a weakness?
coachrsj
Altuve was the player of the year which there should be an award for and judge was the mvp
Ejemp2006
In my opinion, it is super hard for a rookie to win the award because the writers and fans want to see people with a longer a resume take home the hardware. Baseball has so much to do with legacies and we don’t want to give our precious awards away to someone who might be a flash in the pan. Not to say that Judge won’t have a great career but he struck out 200 plus times before anyone had enough data to build advanced scouting reports on how to strike him out. And I don’t want my baseball history to include a story of the 2017 MVP going to a rookie who ended up turning into an abysmal strike out machine.
kehoet83
I am curious if voters look at players recent successful years and if that has any impact on their final vote.
quicsilver
As a Yankee fan, can’t say I’m happy… not taking anything away from Altuve, good for him and hope they have many years of competing against each other.