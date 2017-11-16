2018 Competitive Balance Draft Pick Order

Major League Baseball has set the order for Competitive Balance Rounds A and B of next year’s draft, reports Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com. Those rounds, which take place after the completion of the first and second rounds, respectively, are comprised of picks awarded to teams that are considered in the bottom 10 in terms of market size and/or revenue.
As Mayo explains, last season marked the beginning of MLB utilizing a more formulaic approach to determining Competitive Balance order rather than a lottery, as had been done in previous drafts since the Competitive Balance rounds’ inception prior to the 2013 season. The league’s formula took into account total revenue and winning percentage among the 14 teams that received Competitive Balance picks. Based on the results of that formula, the Rays, Reds, A’s, Brewers, Twins and Marlins were awarded the six picks in Comp Round A last year, with the other eight teams (D-backs, Padres, Rockies, Indians, Royals, Pirates, Orioles, Cardinals) all falling into Comp Round B.
Under the new system, those two groups will now flip on an annual basis, meaning the six teams that were awarded Comp Round A picks in 2017 will now comprise the teams selecting in Comp Round B. Likewise, the eight teams that comprised Comp Round B in 2017 will now comprise Comp Round A in 2018. Notably, the Rays will pick in both rounds, as they’ve received the No. 32 overall pick as compensation for failing to sign last year’s No. 31 overall pick, Drew Rasmussen.
According to Mayo, the rounds will play out as follows:
Round A
31. Pirates
32. Rays (Compensation for Rasmussen)
33. Orioles
34. Padres
35. D-backs
36. Royals
37. Indians
38. Rockies
39. Cardinals
Round B
70. Marlins
71. Athletics
72. Rays
73. Reds
74. Brewers
75. Twins
It should also be noted that this isn’t yet likely to represent the final draft order. Competitive Balance draft selections are the only picks that are eligible to be traded from one team to another under baseball’s collective bargaining agreement. These picks can only be traded during the regular season, though, and each pick can only be traded one time. (The Royals, for instance, cannot acquire the Orioles’ pick and then trade it to another team.)
The specific placement of these picks in the overall draft order figures to change as well as draft-pick compensation from qualified offers slightly alters the ordering of the picks both surrounding the Competitive Balance rounds. Generally speaking, though, this serves as a rough guideline for next summer’s draft and helps to provide a clearer picture of which teams will have the largest draft pools.
The Royals, for instance, could very well have five of the top 40 or so picks in the draft between their first-round selection, their Competitive Balance selection, and the likely comp picks for Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain (which would fall after the first round and before Competitive Balance Round A so long as each of that trio signs for $50MM or more in guaranteed money).
Meanwhile, the Rays stand to have six of the top 72 selections if Alex Cobb signs a contract worth more $50MM or more and would otherwise have six of the top 80 if he signs elsewhere for less than $50MM (which would push the compensatory pick for his free agency back after Competitive Balance Round B).
Comments
mrnatewalter
Is there a limit of what a team’s payroll can be in order to receive this pick?
That the Cardinals can have a likely payroll of way over $100MM (Cots Baseball has it at $126MM before any upgrades) and still get this pick is ridiculous. I don’t care what your “market size” is, if you can drop $150MM on payroll, you don’t need this pick.
abgb123
So because Dewitt reinvests in his product, meaning its sounds as tho unlike many of those other teams in that listing he puts more profits into the team and what the team should be penalized?
I for the life of me can not figure out why fans consistently side with ownerships when talking about salaries of players, why is it ok that the owner take more then 50% of the profit pie while raising prices and blaming escalating player salaries for said prices and lower competitive product.
mrnatewalter
If the Cardinals added Stanton last year, they would have been a top 10 payroll. There’s a strong chance that, by the end of the next season, they are there.
The question is: should a team that can afford a top 10 payroll be getting a “competitive balance” draft pick?
stl_cards16
And part of the reason they can potentially take on Stanton is because they gave a new TV deal starting in 2018.
The Cardinals will be moving towards the larger market spending now.
Wolf Chan
penalized? not getting an unfair advantage isn’t being penalized.
therealryan
No, the Cardinals should not be penalized. They also should not be getting extra draft pick compensation. Regardless of their market size, they are continuously one of the top 10 highest valued, highest revenue and most profitable teams. Not a team that needs the competitive balance draft compensation to survive playing against the big boys.
WalkersDayOff
Ah so the Cardinals are still pretending to be a small market team and they get awarded a pickthe year immediately following their scandal. Its the Cardinal way!
Brandon Burgess
The market is what it is. A team doesn’t decide. BTW, Go Cards!
stl_cards16
If you don’t understand what “market” is, just say so.
PLyons
Rays could have 6 of the top 72 picks? Wow.
Might anyone have a guess as to the dollar totals of all 30 teams at this point? (Of course, it will change with the signing of QO players, but I’m curious of the early projections.)
Mattmang23
Ah yes, we have reached the part of the year where MLB awards competitive balance picks to four playoff teams and a fifth team that, arguably, is one of the top five most important and popular franchises in the league and has no discernable competitive disadvantage. This system needs fixing. Bounce the Cards from it, as well as any team that made the playoffs that season. Those teams seem to already be competitively balanced.
Brandon Burgess
Right, we should penalize small market teams who do things right?
mrnatewalter
Good grief. We aren’t suggesting a “penalty”. We’re mentioning the absurdity that a team with a potential top ten payroll in baseball getting extra draft picks because of geography and stuff.
thecoffinnail
Agreed, the Cardinals have no reason in getting a competitive balance pick.. This system definitely needs to be addressed.. Something like automatically putting playoff teams of small markets into the B category makes sense.. The inclusion of the Cardinals and the Orioles makes the process look flawed..
thecoffinnail
How is it the Orioles get a Competitive Balance pick and the Nationals do not? Isn’t there still a lawsuit going on where the Orioles own most of the tv rights for their shared area and they take the lions share of the profits while just throwing crumbs to the Nats? Plus, they have payrolls consistently over $150 million a year ($182 million in 2017 according to Cot’s).. You can combine both the Rays and A’s payrolls ($178 million) and not get to what the Orioles spent last year..