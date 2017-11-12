Minor MLB Transactions: 11/12/17

Here are the latest minor moves from around the game, all from Baseball America’s Matt Eddy unless otherwise credited…

Leonys Martin is now a free agent, as he elected to hit the open market after being outrighted off the Cubs ’ roster last week. The veteran outfielder is looking to rebound from a rough 2017 that saw him post just a .513 OPS over 138 PA with the Cubs and Mariners, though Martin was still an above-average defender in the outfield.

