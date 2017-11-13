Crasnick’s Latest: Stanton, Ohtani, JDM, Darvish, Royals, McCutchen

In this year’s edition of his annual Hot Stove survey (an always-excellent read), ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick surveyed 40 front office execs and scouts from around the league on nine offseason issues as this week’s GM Meetings kick off. Among the topics discussed, at length, are the possibility of a Giancarlo Stanton trade (and his likeliest destination), where Japanese star Shohei Ohtani will land, how much J.D. Martinez can command in free agency, and whether Yu Darvish’s poor World Series showing hampered his free-agent stock. Crasnick also polled the 40 baseball ops/scouting minds on multiple groups of free agents and trade candidates, asking which will provide the most value and which are likeliest to be dealt.
If you follow the offseason even loosely, you’ll want to be sure to read through the entire column, which is packed with quotes and insight from general managers, scouts and other front-office executives on the players in question and their potential landing spots. Some abbreviated highlights…
- Three quarters of the respondents indicated that they expect Stanton to be traded this offseason, with nearly a third listing the Cardinals as the likeliest landing spot. The Giants were the second-most popular spot, though one scout tells Crasnick he has a difficult time envisioning that match, calling the Giants a “bottom-five farm system.” One respondent who felt Stanton would stay in Miami suggests to Crasnick that the Marlins may be underestimating just how much of the contract they’ll need to pay down.
- The Yankees and Dodgers split the vote on the surveyed group’s likeliest destinations for Ohtani, with the Rangers not far behind. Several other clubs received a few votes, and four of the 40 respondents suggested that they believed Ohtani would remain with the Nippon Ham Fighters in 2018. There’s still some work to be done with the league, the players’ union and Nippon Professional Baseball before the posting process can begin in earnest. The agreement between MLB and NPB on the current iteration of the posting system expired this offseason.
- The Red Sox were the overwhelming favorite when it came to the question of Martinez’s next team, though expectations for his contract varied in size. One GM pegged Martinez at around six years and $140MM, Crasnick notes. Some execs felt he’d fall closer to Justin Upton’s $106MM guarantee.
- Only three of the 40 respondents thought that Darvish’s pair of World Series meltdowns would have a substantial impact on his offseason earning capacity. Crasnick’s piece has plenty of insightful quotes on Darvish — more than any other player — from the scouts that were polled. An AL scout tells Crasnick that 15 years ago, the World Series might’ve hurt Darvish, but in a largely sabermetric environment, his late struggles are a “void blip in the radar.”
- Crasnick also asked respondents which of the Royals’ big three free agents (Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain) would provide the best value on his next deal, which of Carlos Gomez or Carlos Gonzalez had a better chance of reestablishing himself as a star, and which major 2018-19 free agent among Andrew McCutchen, Josh Donaldson and Manny Machado is likeliest to be traded this winter. I found it somewhat of a surprise to see Hosmer as the decisive favorite in that Royals question, though many scouts praised his glovework despite poor reviews from defensive metrics. McCutchen, less surprisingly, was deemed likeliest of his trio to go, while Gonzalez topped Gomez handily in their own respective face-off.
Comments
brownbomber
Cardinals going to have a new look with cf mccutchen 3b donaldson rf stanton and wade davis as the closer. That should all cost around $150.00 or so.
strostro
wow, only $150.00 I can buy that for less than a pair of Jordans
nste23
And then you woke up.
T-Dawg
Exactly!!
re-tweeted cleats
People are forgetting about Stanton’s full no trade clause. I don’t thing he would accept a trade to St. Louis. LA is more likely and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Yankees get involved.
LumberJerk9Billion
Nobody is forgetting about his no-trade clause. It’s mentioned in every single article. He wants to avoid a rebuilding situation, with a preference for the west coast. With that, he’ll likely waive it.
start_wearing_purple
If Stanton’s biggest criteria is winning then why not the Cards. As for the yankees, my guess is they sit this one out in order to make a run at Harper next season.
Realtexan
Darvish back to the Rangers
gogoblue
I don’t see that happening unless the Rangers trade Choo. Even with his poor showing at the World Series, Darvish will command $20M/yr deal, and the Rangers are trying to stay below luxury tax limit. Can’t do that without Choo’s contract becomes someone else’s problem.
STLShadows
Stanton to the Cardinals make to much sense at this point. And JD Martinez to Boston. The Giants will be involved with both of them but I don’t see either of them coming to San Francisco.
bastros88
I think Lorenzo Cain is the best fit for the giants, a speedy defender
xtraflamy
I don’t think they give up the draft picks to do it. They know they need to build the farm and filling CF with an aging speedster that declined the QO is not the way.
the earth is flat
Here is a trade that both St. Louis and Miami would accept
Cardinals get:
Stanton
Ozuna
Gordon
Tazawa
Wei Yen Chen
Miami Gets:
Fowler
Wacha
Carson Kelly
Dakota Hudson
Jack Flaherty
Magneuris Sierra
Scott Hurst
Marlins dump terrible contracts like Stanton, Chen, and Taz while adding loads of prospects. Cardinals upgrade 3 starting positions and add bullpen help. Also they upgrade the rotation with Wei Yen Chen.
Caseys Partner
Drop Wacha and add Alex Reyes and Tyler O’Neill.
Or subtract Ozuna.
Of course, as you wait the price will get cheaper as Miami begins to confront reality on those contracts.
Eventually the Giants could seriously get into the picture.
brucewayne
Reyes not getting traded!
STLShadows
Interesting but not gonna happen. To much budget for the Cards and dumping a lot of prospects is never good
Wainofan
Marlins do not want fowler and his contract, cards do not want Chen and he’s not an upgrade to their rotation. Cards don’t want Gordon unless Wong is in package to net Stanton and or ozuna
Bjoe
No way Miami makes that deal. Obviously they want to cut payroll. Taking on Fowler’s remaining contract ($66 million) doesn’t make sense and would only drop their 2018 payroll by about $40 million.
I think Miami would want more prospects. At the same time would the Cardinals empty their farm system? Based on your trade and assuming the Cardinals won’t part with A. Reyes, I would do:
Cardinals get:
G. Stanton
M. Ozuna
W. Chen
D. Gordon
J. Tazawa
Miami gets:
M. Wacha
C. Kelly (STL #2)
J. Flaherty (STL #3)
T. O’Neill (STL #4)
M. Sierra (STL #6)
D. Hudson (STL #8)
E. Sosa (STL #12)
Cash Considerations
Cards would be at around $167 million
Marlins $66 million
brucewayne
Won’t happen! Kelly not getting traded !
bastros88
I bet the Phillies and the orioles were the ones to think that Otani would stay with the Ham Fighters
Caseys Partner
They didn’t “think” that.
That was their pathetic answer to avoid the question: “Why do you have zero interest in the most talented Japanese player in history?””
Go back and look at quotes about Jackie Robinson etc. moving forward to Al Campanis on Nightline talking about blacks “lacking the necessities ” (as well as buoyancy ) to manage in MLB.
Same thing, only Japanese players proved themselves in MLB over two decades ago, so this isn’t Jackie, it’s Al Campanis.
Caseys Partner
Command + F “Phillies””
Four mentions, zero for Shohei Ohtani.
Crasnick lives in Philadelphia. Jerry like everyone in the industry knows how John Middleton feels about Japanese players.
However, the largest number of mentions for the Phillies is Jake Arrieta.
Things that make you go “Hmmmmmm…..”
the earth is flat
Machado to the Redsox for E-Rod, Chavis, and Travis.
Sox sign then trade for Greinke to take E-Rods spot.
Sox send Groome to Arizona for Greinke and his contract.
yankees25
because money grows on trees
jdodge22
None of that will happen or even be thought about
sfg415sfc
The earth will be proven flat before any of that nonsense transpires.
leprechaun
Theo will land Ohtani
Coast1
I doubt it. From Ohtani’s press conference and other reports he sounds like he’s not interested in a big market or the spotlight. He’d prefer to go to a team that he’s part of their success, not a team that’s already won without him. When you’re 35 you want to go to a winner but when you’re 23 you want to build a winner.
He wants to go somewhere he can learn and become the best he can be. I doubt he’ll go to a team that’s perpetually rebuilding like Miami or Tampa, but most other teams would be on his list.
I was surprised that he was really humble about not demanding to pitch and hit. We already know that competing against the best is more important than money to him. I’m sure he has a desire to be well paid but that isn’t important now. If he meets with teams I’m guessing he’ll go with the team he feels most comfortable with.
So I think he’ll skip the top teams and the teams that are perpetually bad. Any of the other 20-24 teams could get him.
Dotnet22
I think if the Cards trade for Stanton they will want Ziegler thrown in as well. They need a closer and would prefer not to spend 15mil a year for one. Get Ziegler and re-sign Nicasio.
Paul_25
Giants farm is always under rated. Last 8 years 3 WS and bottom 5 farm. They also win with home grown players very interesting how everyone views Giants farm as bottom five. Pablo and Matt Duffy never rated in top 100 either was Panik or Crawford. Posey and Belt got all the hype.
Dodgers 2017t ws champions
they only have a few good players they find they usually trade their faram for a world series time to rebuild
JKB
Miami is not just going to throw in Ziegler. They could not care less what the Cardinals need or want. If he Cards want Ziegler they need to trade for him with talent. That may make the Stanton deal more complicated then it will be.
baseballpun
They might “throw him in” if it means eating less of Stanton’s salary, but somebody still probably needs to go the other way.
brucewayne
Ziegler is 38 AND overpaid!
sfg415sfc
Giants should go after Yelich, then sign Cain, or go big and sign JD, then go hard after two dominant relievers.
Paul_25
Yelich will cost good prospects the Giants don’t have. Don’t get me wrong I would love Yelich or Ozuna but we can’t to cheap and to controllable for the Giants to trade for. Stanton is the only option. Maybe trade Panik for some decent prospects then trade those guys along with Giants prospects to Miami for Stanton and dee Gordon. Those the only players Giants can get from Miami.
Trip
None of the “linked” teams are going to land any of these players. It’s going to be teams that have not been mentioned. But, all this talk in fun.
AR
Cubs opening starting pitcher? Lester, Hendricks or Ohtani? You figure they’d have Ohtani go 1 or 2.
tealmarlin
I don’t think Stanton is going to accept a trade to San Francisco, St. Louis or Phillies, those teams are in the same or worst position of the Marlins. We got a good team we just lack pitching. If LAD puts a good package he’s gone in a heartbeat.Also Boston. If the return is not good enough just let him play in Miami. Another Miggy gone.
Black Ace57
I feel like Stanton for Joc Pederson would be a good deal for both teams, but I feel that the Marlins may not want to pay the money that would be needed to get that deal done.
Black Ace57
I think the fact that the Dodgers are being considered as much of a favorite for Otani as the Yankees shows that the whole idea that he is only going to go to an AL team isn’t true. I wouldn’t count out the Phillies or Cubs who could both use pitching.
BlueSkyLA
Also given that Ohtani apparently came close to signing with the Dodgers out of high school. Not saying that the Dodgers are necessarily the favorites to land him, but for sure NL teams can’t be counted out.