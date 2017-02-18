Dellin Betances Loses Arbitration Hearing

Reliever Dellin Betances has lost his arbitration hearing to the Yankees, Fan Rag’s Jon Heyman writes (Twitter links). Betances will receive $3MM next season rather than the $5MM he had been seeking.
This offseason’s spin through the arbitration process was Betances’ first. The righty is coming off a terrific season in which he posted a 3.08 ERA with 3.5 BB/9 and a remarkable 15.5 K/9 over 73 innings, mowing down hitters with a high-90s fastball and a terrific breaking ball. He’s accumulated 21 saves over the last two seasons and would appear to be a candidate for future success as a closer, although he didn’t fare well in that role late last season. The Yankees, of course, re-acquired Aroldis Chapman this winter, meaning they won’t need Betances in the ninth inning going forward unless there’s an injury.
Betances and the Yankees had discussed a multi-year deal this winter, but GM Brian Cashman told Dan Martin of the New York Post that there was a gulf between the two sides about what Betances should receive. The Yankees instead went with a “file-and-trial” approach with Betances, declining to negotiate with him once the two sides exchanged arbitration figures.
milkman
He was seeking a lot for a setup man.
phillyphan3
That’s a load of bull. Guy is a beast.
Eck
3+ ERA relievers aren’t worth 5M their first go through arbitration.
MB923
Because a 3+ ERA pitching in the most difficult park to pitch in (for a RHP) is terrible, right? His ERA+ by the way was a very high 141 and he has a 189 ERA+ for his career. You’re acting as if he’s a scrub.
MB923
I figured he would lose it because he doesn’t have a lot of Saves. As sad as it is, I’ve read arbitrators look at Save totals for relievers. That’s why Watson probably lost his too.
Eck
Why did Brach win?