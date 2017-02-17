NL West Notes: Gonzalez, Hill, Arroyo, Morse, Hwang, Stewart

Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez is dealing with what he has described as a case of tennis elbow, as Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports. The veteran says that he suffered the malady due to an active offseason workout program. While he’s set to be shut down for about two weeks, Gonzalez says he expects to be back to full strength after some rest. Chase Utley is expected to see some time in camp at first, McCullough notes, as the team prepares in the event that Gonzalez does end up missing some time early.
Here’s more from the NL West:
- The Giants may have the game’s most interesting aggregation of veterans competing for limited bench roles in camp, as Andrew Baggarly of the Mercury News writes. “No promises, no guarantees,” GM Bobby Evans said of the signing of Aaron Hill. “Just creating competition. We’ll see how it plays out.” If there is a drawback to the large number of competitors, it’s probably the lack of reps available to young players — particularly top prospect Christian Arroyo. However, as Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area writes, GM Bobby Evans says that the organization already feels confident that Arroyo is capable of handling the bat at the major league level, suggesting that the club doesn’t need a long look this spring to determine his timeline.
- As Baggarly notes, the right-handed-hitting Hill is competing to some extent not only with the array of infielders, but also players such as Michael Morse for a role as a righty bench bat. Morse returned to San Francisco after unexpectedly hammering out a deal at Hunter Pence’s wedding — an interesting story that also comes via Baggarly. Perhaps the single most intriguing player in camp, though, is Korean infielder Jae-gyun Hwang. As Baggarly also writes, agent Han Lee says that the KBO star is committed to pitting himself against MLB pitching. “A lot of people assume if he doesn’t make it, he’s just going to run back to Korea, but that’s not his mentality,” says Lee. “I’ve told him it’s very much possible he could start at Sacramento, and if that’s the case, he’ll just have to work his way up.”
- Former Diamondbacks GM Dave Stewart discussed his tenure in a recent appearance on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM (audio link). Stewart expressed disappointment with the fact that he wasn’t given a longer leash in Arizona, suggesting he hadn’t received a “true opportunity to do the job.” That said, he acknowledged the error behind one of the moves that perhaps helped spell the end of his time in Arizona — the infamous deal that sent Dansby Swanson, Ender Inciarte, and Aaron Blair to the Braves for Shelby Miller. “My gut that whole time said that I should not move Dansby Swanson,” he said, though he stressed that he still believes in Miller. “If anything, maybe substituting [him] with another player” would have been something he would like to “have a redo” on, said Stewart.
Comments
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Call me crazy but maybe Stewart wasn’t the problem as once thought. The Dbacks seemed to have found their scape goat.
bruinsfan94
Not sure where you are getting that. His comments just show how out of touch he is.
gamemusic3
This is a guy who suggested Fangraphs’ algorithm intentionally underrated his organization.
jaysfan1994
I remember when Touki Toussaint was traded for a salary dump.
chesteraarthur
yeah, silly arizona, cutting bait before he sunk that franchise any further /s
slide
stewart cries as good or better as a gm as he did as a player
opethsdeliverance
Miller to Braves
Blair to DBacks
Get it done!
aussiegiants53
It’s definitely an interesting group of veterans that the Giants have signed, but who do we all see as realistically making the team? Surely Gillespie and Tomlinson will be there… but who else??
chesteraarthur
pullin for hwang, want to see what he’s got.
JDGoat
Stewart should’ve been given more time in Arizona. He could’ve turned goldschmidt into three AA lottery tickets or package Lamb with Ray to acquire the non-fluke season that sandy leon had.