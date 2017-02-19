Eric Gagne Mulling Comeback

Although former major league reliever Eric Gagne retired six years ago, he is considering staging a comeback attempt at the age of 41, reports Ken Gurnick of MLB.com.

“I feel great,” said Gagne. “It’s almost scary.”

Gagne, who will pitch for Canada in this year’s World Baseball Classic, told Gurnick he still features a fastball upward of 90 mph and a changeup. The right-hander has had throwing sessions with the Diamondbacks and Padres, per Gurnick, and is now serving as a guest pitching instructor with his longtime team, the Dodgers. Gagne threw in front of club president Andrew Friedman and general manager Farhan Zaidi on Sunday, tweets Gurnick, who notes that wasn’t an official tryout.

While Gagne’s latest major league action came back in 2008 as a member of the Brewers, with whom he scuffled (5.44 ERA, 6.13 FIP in 46 1/3 innings), he was once a dominant force in Los Angeles. Gagne was with the Dodgers between 1999-2006 and was at his best from 2002-04, when he converted a record 84 straight saves, earned three straight All-Star nods and won the National League Cy Young in 2003. During that 247-inning stretch, Gagne blew just one save in 153 attempts and posted a 1.79 ERA, 13.3 K/9 and 2.11 BB/9.

Gagne, who also pitched for the Rangers and Red Sox, combined for a 3.47 ERA, 10.04 K/9 and 3.16 BB/9 in 643 2/3 frames. He did appear in the Mitchell Report for using human growth hormone in 2004, though, and later claimed that 80 percent of his Dodgers teammates utilized performance-enhancing drugs.