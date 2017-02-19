AL Notes: Blue Jays, Yankees, Sox, Frazier

Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson is likely to sit out the next two to three weeks on account of the right calf strain he suffered Friday, reports John Lott of The Athletic (Twitter link). The durable superstar hasn’t appeared in fewer than 155 games in any of the past four seasons and, barring a setback, it doesn’t appear this injury will affect his Opening Day availability.
Elsewhere in the AL…
- When first baseman Chris Carter was still unsigned at the end of January, his agent, Dave Stewart, suggested that the slugger would have to seriously consider signing in Japan. Carter ultimately didn’t have to take such a drastic measure, of course, as he inked a one-year deal with the Yankees earlier this month. Now, it doesn’t seem as though Japan was ever a legitimate possibility for Carter. The 2016 National League co-leader in home runs (41) told reporters – including Randy Miller of NJ.com – on Saturday that the notion of going to Japan was “probably not that real” and “was more just to cover all bases and check all options.” Carter did admit, however, that he “started getting antsy” when February rolled around and he didn’t have a contract. “It’s definitely a tough offseason this year, but it seems like the game is changing a little bit where there is more emphasis on complete players,” he stated.
- If Pablo Sandoval doesn’t reestablish himself as a capable third baseman this year, the Red Sox could eventually swing a trade for Todd Frazier of the White Sox, writes Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe. Chicago will have paid more than half of Frazier’s $12.5MM salary by the trade deadline, which should make the 31-year-old an attractive target for Boston or other contenders, Cafardo observes. Given that the White Sox are amid a rebuild, it seems they’d prefer to ship out established veterans like Frazier sooner than later, as general manager Rick Hahn implied in an interview with MLBTR contributor Brett Ballantini earlier this week.
- The Yankees listened to offers for left fielder Brett Gardner over the winter, though no trade materialized. That surprised Gardner, who told Miller on Sunday that he expected a deal to occur. Considering Gardner’s a soon-to-be 34-year-old playing on a team that has committed itself to a youth movement, he could still end up on the move sometime soon. The careerlong Yankee addressed that, saying, “I guess on one hand obviously I don’t want to get traded, but on the other hand the fact that maybe some other teams have interest in me, I see that as a compliment.”
- White Sox center fielder Charlie Tilson suffered a stress fracture in his right foot and will cease impact activities for at least 10 days, tweets Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. If healthy, the 24-year-old Tilson figures to start in center this season for the Sox, who acquired him from the Cardinals last July for reliever Zach Duke. In his big league debut in August, Tilson tore his hamstring and missed the remainder of 2016 as a result.
Comments
Eric
Yes, a hitter with declining offensive skills, poor defense, and barely average baserunning skills is a good target to give up prospects out of an already weakened farm system. Brilliant journalism once again from Cafardo.
Michael Macaulay-Birks
You’re being generous with your base running analysis
rols1026
Plus they can just put Holt at 3rd. Frazier doesn’t fit there whatsoever. Typical pandering by Cafardo.
johnedelux
40 Home runs and 98 RBIs on a last place team is declining offensive skills? In a kid’s park like Fenway he’d hit 60
rols1026
RBIs…. Lol.
pukelit
Settle down
Stuart Brown
Eh, nah. Both the Reds’ Great American Ballpark (114 Park Factor) and White Sox’s Guaranteed Rate (109 Park Factor) give up more HR to RHH than Fenway (104 Park Factor).
RedSoxFan2017
Please don’t trade for Frazier! Someone younger and less expensive please!
DL0806
Frazier is a free agent at the end of the year, so age shouldn’t be a concern unless they got him and then resigned him. Also, why do you care how expensive he is? There’s no salary cap, the Sox can spend all they want, and it’s not your money lol. And even then he’s still cheaper than Pablo
start_wearing_purple
Or more likely if Sandoval can’t handle things then Holt will take over third.
redsox for_life
The future is Rafael Devers at 3 base and Sam Travis at first!!! Hanley Dh!!! No more trade please DD
mike156
A little bit of arrogance from Cafardo–Red Sox will just buy Frazier at the exact moment they determine optimal? I have no doubt Chicago would sell for the right offer, but it’s a bit of a stretch to assume they will wait long enough so the Red Sox don’t have to hit the luxury tax, and accept little enough (presumably because he will have less time left on the contract)
johnedelux
White Sox have a spring sale going on. Waiting until the deadline is not advisable. Bosox fans seem to think they have the AL wrapped up.. After the Rangers or Astros get Quintana, the AL will be wide open again.
bruinsfan94
Not at all. Indians are gonna be great. Astros and Rangers are gonna be good too, but will have to give up a lot for Q.
bruinsfan94
Any idea what Frazior would cost the Red Sox if he is still on the White Sox come June/July?
SilvioDante
Charlie Tilson seems to made of porcelain! C’mon man – do you get hurt putting on a pair of socks in the morning, too? Damn!
DL0806
I’d put a 20% chance on Sandoval being anything close to useful this year