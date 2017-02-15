Mets, Neil Walker Still Discussing Long-Term Deal

When he accepted the Mets’ $17.2MM qualifying offer last fall, second baseman Neil Walker resolved his status for the coming season, but both he and the club left open the possibility of reaching a longer-term accommodation. While there’s no agreement as yet, the sides have continued to discuss a new contract in the ensuing months, Walker told reporters including MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo (Twitter links).
Citing the “potential” for a long-term accord, the 31-year-old switch hitter seemingly suggested that there will be an ongoing effort over the course of the spring to pursue a deal. As Marc Carig of Newsday notes on Twitter, it appears that the “situation looks favorable” for the sides to come together and once again keep Walker from reaching the open market. Indeed they almost reached a three-year pact when Walker was weighing the qualifying offer, according to a report from Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News. And the sides continued talking later in the offseason, Carig adds via Twitter. Both reporters peg the general contract chatter in the three-year, $40MM range.
The veteran second baseman also noted that he’s preparing to try out some other infield positions this spring. He’ll spend at least some time at both third and first base, it seems, which could expand his and the organization’s options in the near term and beyond. With David Wright’s health still a question mark moving forward and Lucas Duda set to hit the open market after the 2017 campaign, Walker could conceivably become a factor in the corner infield at some point.
Beyond those two spots, the Mets are largely unsettled in the middle infield beyond the coming season. The club holds an option over shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera and will hope to see continued strides from prospects Amed Rosario and Gavin Cecchini, though it’s still possible to imagine a need at that position in 2018. Both Walker and Jose Reyes are slated for free agency next fall, and the club dealt away one possible replacement in Dilson Herrera. Though Wilmer Flores remains an option around the infield, he has mostly been utilized in a part-time role, and it’s likely that the organization sees other possibilities such as T.J. Rivera and Matt Reynolds in a similar light.
Given that mix, it’s not surprising to hear that New York has interest in retaining Walker for the future. He has a lengthy track record of steadily above-average offensive production, drew some of the best grades of his career for his fielding in 2016, and says he’s feeling better than he has in quite some time since undergoing season-ending back surgery late last season. Of course, the sides will need to settle on a price and term of years; the single-season QO value is a lofty target for an average payout, though perhaps Walker could command something approaching that level over three or (much less likely) four years. Recent deals that could provide guidance include those reached between Justin Turner and the Dodgers (four years, $64MM), Daniel Murphy and the Nationals (three years, $37.5MM), and Ben Zobrist and the Cubs (four years, $56MM).
stratcrowder
At first glance, I thought it was a bad idea for the Mets….but if he can add some versatility to his role on the team, 3yrs at 35mil or even 4 at 40 doesn’t seem like a bad thing for them. If I were the Mets I’d be thinking GG types up the middle, then hit the corners with power. Meh. Glad I’m not a fan of the team.
kingjenrry
Your last sentence doesn’t really make sense. The team has the best young starting rotation in baseball and tons of talent between AAA and the 25-man roster. Moreover, Keith Law ranked their farm system 7th overall. I don’t see why you’re “glad to not be a fan” of a 90-win team with a strong farm system.
theruns
They have a GG type coming at SS in Rosario, he’ll be up soon. No idea why you “wouldn’t want to be a fan”, in the last two years they went to a WS and managed a WC birth with their entire team hurt.
They have a great young pitching staff under control for quite a while, and a host of position players on the way.
metseventually
Why would you not want to be a fan of a team that recently won the NL pennant, made the WC on a decimated roster, has the potentially the best rotation in baseball, the 7th best farm system which includes a Top 5 overall SS? Dumb.
Fred
Why now? He needs to show he can come back from serious back surgery first.
gomets6
There is no need to do this. Resign Jose Reyes after the season and decline/trade Asdrubal Cabrera. Go into the season with Smith, Rivera,Wright, Rosario. With Reyes and Flores back up infielders. Keep the 17+ Million and spend it somewhere else,
kingjenrry
Both Cabrera and Walker are better than José Reyes. Why would they keep the worst hitter of the three?
gomets6
Neither walker or Cabrera would accept a bench role.
baseballfan
Long term deal for a 31 year old with a history of back problems? This ain’t gonna happen.
kc38
Oh I’m sure you know. That’s why it’s being reported that IRS being discussed because you’re sure it’s not gonna happen
kc38
It’s *
MB923
Lol, that’s a great typo.
lesterdnightfly
It is a great typo, but it was taxing to read.
gozurman1
This is why I was ok with the Pirates letting Neil go. Not worth the risk with his history of back problems for a small to mid market team. I hope Neil can play and put up great numbers to show he was worth such a contract. Just not worth the risk unless you are comfortable eating a large contract with no return
kingjenrry
It wouldn’t be a large contract at all – he’d be looking at $30 or $40 million, not ≥$100 million.
lowtalker1
Curious case of the former pirates player that has ties to the late great Clemente
I was really hoping he’d be a life time pirates player
He is quite talented but based on the q/o is he really worth an extension at rate, or would they try to go a lot lower?
lesterdnightfly
Never heard that before. What are his ties with the legendary Roberto (whom I saw and admired for years…)?
vtadave
Neil’s dad was nearly on the plane that took Clemente’s life, but Clemente told him to go home and enjoy the evening instead of coming to help.
lesterdnightfly
Wow. Such a twist of fate. Thanks.
SimplyAmazin91
Perhaps Mets may seek to lower his 2017 salary with an extension. Something around Murphy 3yrs. 37 mill. He could shift 1st unless they feel Dom Smith is the real deal. Reyes could return as UT guy but eventually they need to figure out what to do with this INF and OF depth.
Joe W.
Walker grew up a catcher who went to third then to second. When he was a Pirate i wanted him to move to first.
Good guy.. keep him healthy and he is a great guy to have on the team.. Wish there was room for him back on the Bucs roster
ronnsnow
Walker was supposedly unwilling to chance positions, after 2015, which is what led to him being traded. He could have moved to first last year and the Pirates wouldn’t have had to sign Jaso. The Pirates offered him a 3/30 extension which he turned down and he countered with 2/22. He was traded shortly after that. As a Pirates fan I loved Walker and wanted him to stay, but apparently he was a real douche.
theruns
He’s willing to change now, is working out at 1B and 3B this spring.
Joe W.
I remember the front office that didn’t want him to move to first because it was ‘unfair’ to the player to ask him to change positions in the last year of his deal.
What lead them to that decision i don’t know.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Everything I’ve ever heard or seen is that Neil’s not a good guy, he’s a great guy.
But he has a bad back. It was known years before he was traded. For some reason’s fans kept ignoring that to wonder why they wouldn’t resign him.
I hope the Mets pay him.
I love it when other teams overpay players I liked here….see Staal, Orpik and Niskanen for other examples.
tomrantmore
Just trade Jay Bruce for Dilson Herrera, saves money and adds youth!
rustyhinge
No. TJRivera and Cecchini are already being squeezed out of PT as it is. Rosario will be here soon too. No need for this, even if he can play 3b1b, they can do better than him. Just enjoy this last season, use him all over the diamond and let him go. Ok thanks.
metseventually
Not sure why the Mets would want to extend him and letting Murphy go…Flores, Rivera, Cecchini would be fine replaceMets.
stryk3istrukuout
Should have just paid Daniel Murphy.