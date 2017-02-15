Potential Loria Ambassadorship Could Compromise Marlins Sale Negotiations

Last week, Mike Ozanian of Forbes reported that Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria had a “handshake agreement” in place to sell the team to a New York-based real estate developer, which was later reported (by Steven Wine of the Associated Press) to be Joshua Kushner — the brother of Jared Kushner, who serves as a senior advisor to his father-in-law, president Donald Trump.
In a new and fairly astonishing wrinkle to the story, Daniel Halper of the New York Post reports that White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus pushed for and received sign-off to name Loria the United States ambassador to France. The decisions were made without the approval of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, sources tell Halper, despite the fact that Tillerson was promised a say in the appointment of ambassadors.
In response to this story, the the Kushner group issued a statement to the press suggesting that it will not pursue the purchase of the Marlins if Loria is indeed a nominee or appointee to that post. Via Maggie Haberman of the New York Times (on Twitter):
“Our family has been friends with Jeff Loria for over 30 years, been in business together, and even owned an AAA baseball team together. Although the Kushners have made substantial progress in discussions for us to purchase the Marlins, recent reports suggest that Mr. Loria will soon be nominated by the President to be Ambassador to France. If that is true, we do not want this unrelated transaction to complicate that process and will not pursue it. The Kushners remain interested in purchasing a team and would love to buy the Marlins at another time.”
The potential appointment of Loria is just the latest complication in the potential sale. The initial report of the agreement noted that the Kushner group does not currently have enough liquid assets to meet the $1.6 billion price point that the two sides have reportedly agreed upon. Beyond that, Charles Kushner — Joshua’s father — served a two-year prison sentence last decade, which could have proved problematic when the Kushner group sought ownership approval from the office of Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. Furthermore, the commissioner’s office released a statement shortly after the initial wave of reports which indicated that it had “not heard directly or indirectly of any conversation involving Charles Kushner.”
Wine’s report indicated that the deal between Loria and Joshua Kushner was made independently of Charles or Jared Kushner, though certainly one would imagine that the Manfred’s approval process would’ve nonetheless been extensive given the circumstances.
Charkip
Well that’s something I’d thought I’d never see in my life
vinscully16
I wonder if Loria’s plan is to build a strong relationship with France before dismantling that relationship and starting all over again? Old habits …
johnsilver
What relationship really? Think.. France hasn’t won at anything since Napolean was it’s emperor..
It lost the Franco-Prussian war.. WW1 ended with lines established on french soil.. WW2 it was quickly overun.. Soon as it ended, after having it’s country handed back to them with the blood of others? France thought it was still a colonial power, then set about claiming it’s world wide holdings again.. Such as Vietnam..
Loria and France? They deserve each other.
BarrelMan
Grammar errors aside, this comment is full of generalizations and reductive analysis. Not really helpful.
SimonSwings
Whoa. We all joked that it was Trump buying the Marlins…this is surreal.
fettichico shiznilty
I think I speak for everyone when I say that I was expecting to hear Brian Flynn fell through his barn roof more than to hear about this.
JDGoat
I expected Brian Flynn to fall through the roof of marlin stadium more than this
wiggysf
Can we all agree right now not to start arguing about politics? We all have different views and opinions and this is not a good place to post them. We can argue about baseball instead.
legit1213
I don’t know that the two can be separated anymore…big money/business is calling the shots for both politics and baseball.
Putting a runner on 2nd base in extras to appease the gnat-like attention spans of a few extra fans (sales figures rather, only fans by title) while alienating all the existing established fans. This is money talking. Not the fans.
Letting the market flood with old, washed up DH’s? Watering down the game with old folks, while prospects (with little voice) stand by and hope for injuries that won’t happen (see home plate and neighborhood slide rules).
Manipulating service time of MiLB players on purpose? Man, those extra 9 days of defensive seasoning really paid dividends for Kris Bryant 2 years ago…
I’ve heard the term “sissy ball” Yep, sounds about right…
This may sound like the rant of a 60 year old, but I am 32. And guess what Manfred? Money talks, and young people don’t have any money to spend on baseball games. Either work on making the game experience cheaper, or refocus efforts toward those who are already loyal to baseball.
skip
Well said Legit!!!!
Pads Fans
Thank goodness. The only bigger bunch of slime balls I could think of than Loria has been would be the Kushner family.
petrie000
should have sent him to Mexico… Jeff Loria’s apparently very good at getting other people to pay for stuff they don’t want…
davbee
Except on this story politics and baseball have collided.
johnnynoze
You should really introduce Loria in the story before you name him as part of the narrative.
Steve Adams
Thanks, I just fixed that. I initially had it as such, but after some rewording and editing it didn’t play out that way. Appreciate the correction — always welcome.
bencole
Steve… just want to say you guys are the best. I know people point out minor flaws whenever they see them and that’s gotta be annoying, even in a case like this where this person obviously meant well, but keep up the good work. It’s nice to see a site like this that’s willing to evolve mainstream media rather than evolve into it when the site becomes extremely popular. Many thanks for all you guys do.
babyk79
How is loria qualified to be an ambassador, besides being an art dealer…which I doubt qualifies him in any way.
jimmyz
How is Loria qualified to be the owner of a MLB team? Or Trump to be President?…Money and influence…
Pads Fans
Gerrymandering? But then that only explains Trump.
cecildawg
This congloberation of sports/politics, fantasy baseball/life, and the freekin prez has to have and outstanding joke,(lesson,riddle,saying,) or something. Right? Holy Maggots!
lucienbel
This is unfortunate on many levels, both politically and for baseball. Too bad.
BusterMove
GOSHDARNIT LORIA!!! Baseball is supposed to be my refuge from politics and real life!!!
chesteraarthur
Too bad this news didn’t come out around the 1st of april.
chappedman
I feel bad for France.
JDGoat
Lol
SixFlagsMagicPadres
I don’t know what’s worse. The thought that Loria might still end up owning the Marlins if this thing falls through, or the idea of Loria somehow qualifying for and becoming an Ambassador of the United States.
BlueSkyLA
The swamp can’t be drained until the new swamp is ready for installation.