NL Notes: Smith, Wieters, Drew, Franco

Giants lefty Will Smith has been shut down for a week after experiencing inflammation in his pitching elbow, Andrew Baggarly of the Mercury News was among those to report (Twitter links). Fortunately, an MRI has already returned clean, so it seems there’s no worry of a major injury. But while it’s still early, San Francisco’s plan to get Smith ready for Opening Day is already on a tight timeline, Baggarly notes. So long as he can progress after his rest, Smith will be given six spring appearances in preparation for the season.
Here’s more from the National League:
- The Brewers, like the Rays, kept tabs on Matt Wieters up to his agreement with the Nationals, according to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. Though Milwaukee GM David Stearns wouldn’t acknowledge whether an offer was made, he acknowledged that there was contact. “I would say we have regular contact with many agents, including Scott,” Stearns explained. “So Matt’s name came up, and we made sure we understood where the market was for him and what the potential fits were. But nothing really beyond that.”
- Infielder Stephen Drew likely won’t see as much time with the Nationals as he could have elsewhere, but as Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com writes, he nevertheless chose to reprise his role as a key reserve in D.C. His comfort with the team came into play, along with family considerations. Drew also discussed his bout of vertigo last year, which occurred due to an ear infection. He dealt with symptoms through the postseason and into the offseason, but seems to be back to normal as camp opens.
- While Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco is entering only his second full season in the majors, there’s still plenty at stake, Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com writes. Refining his approach at the plate and work in the field certainly seem to be on the agenda, and whether he can successfully turn his talent into consistent productivity could have a major impact on the organization’s plans. Salisbury suggests that a player such as Manny Machado could become a serious consideration for the team — he’ll be a free agent after 2018 — depending upon how Franco progresses. While it’s obviously too soon to factor in players such as Machado in any meaningful way, as Salisbury acknowledges, Philadelphia is no doubt already thinking about where Franco will end up in the long run. It does seem worth noting that, even if he isn’t able to lock down the job at third for the foreseeable future, he could ultimately be a candidate to shift across the diamond to first base.
a1544
Machado can play short. Idk about that in his 30s but he sure can now and in the near future
Brixton
Then you lose a bunch of surplus value from JP Crawford by moving him to 2B. It’d make more sense to just move Franco and dump
Joseph
koldjerky
But they have Crawford for SS. I’m not sure who winds up being better out of Crawford and Franco but I’m sure there’s a way to fit all 3 in the infield.
koldjerky
Also not saying that Machado shouldn’t be signed because of Crawford, just saying that Crawford is a highly regarded prospect so he would need to have a spot too. I’d take Machado over both but would keep Machado at 3rd with Franco moving to 1st/LF as I feel crawford loses value moving off SS.
ronnsnow
Franco could probably move to 1B or LF to make room for Machado. There isn’t a player in the Phillies system that would hold them back from signing Machado.
cjelepis
WAY too soon to be judging Franco. The guy has had zero protection. Needs more plate discipline, yes, but the raw tools are there. We can’t give up on guys after 2 seasons during a rebuild.
notagain27
Machado baring injury, will be the next A-Rod without the roids. He will get the largest free agent contract ever awarded and the Phillies are prime time players.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I’m not as sold that their prospects are blue chip, but the Phillies rebuild plan is terrific and I fully expect them to land one of the top 2018 free agents. I’m guessing Harper to the Phillies. Machado to the Yankees.
pukelit
I don’t think either one signs with the Phillies but if they did I think it would be reversed, Harper to the Yankees and Machado to the Phillies
cherryhilljp
Agreed all Franco needs is some offensive help. The ball flys off his bat.