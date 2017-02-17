Tyler Austin Out Six Weeks Due To Foot Fracture

The Yankees will be without Tyler Austin for the majority of Spring Training after the 25-year-old suffered a small fracture in his left foot, manager Joe Girardi told reporters (Twitter link via Joel Sherman of the New York Post). Austin sustained the injury when he fouled a ball off his foot in batting practice yesterday. He’ll be in a walking boot for the next three weeks and will be shut down from all baseball activity for six weeks, Sherman adds.
For most of the offseason, the expectation surrounding Austin was that he would compete with Greg Bird for at bats at first base with the Yankees. Given Austin’s minor league experience in the corner outfield, he could’ve conceivably mixed in some occasional time in right field (where Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks are set to compete for the starting role). The signing of Chris Carter (another right-handed first base/DH candidate) certainly diminished Austin’s chances of making the roster, but the news of this injury seems to all but assure that he’ll head to the minors to open the regular season.
Austin made his Major League debut in 2016 and showed off plenty of power, hitting .241/.300/.458 with five homers and three doubles in just 90 plate appearances. He also struck out a troubling 36 times in that stretch, though, suggesting that his approach at the plate could still use some refinement. Austin is coming off an excellent season between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he posted a combined .294/.392/.524 batting line and 17 homers in 444 plate appearances.
As MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch tweets, the Yankees will also be without Mason Williams for the next two weeks due to inflammation of his left patella tendon. Williams is a long shot to make the roster due to the presence of Brett Gardner, Jacoby Ellsbury, Hicks, Judge and Matt Holliday on the roster. He’s played in just 51 Triple-A games (plus 20 MLB contests) and has an option remaining, so further work in the minors seems likely.
Comments
SamFuldsFive
Good thing they signed Carter.
MB923
Mason Williams is out too for the Yankees. Their injuries were announced minutes apart.
notagain27
I would think the Yankees signed Carter because the Yankee brass simply didn’t think this young man was ready to start 2017 in the ML’s.
mike156
Scott Boras on the phone talking up Matt Wieter’s willingness to play first and outfield…
rols1026
Matt Wieters in the outfield? Are you serious?
ericl97
clearly was making a joke
mike156
Yes, thanks. A joke.
TheMichigan
Issa joke
jpozz
Was looking forward to him making it tough to get sent down. I feel he’s a starter very soon. Fantastic opposite field power. I truly believe he’s ahead of Judge right now. Really like this kid.
Kemajic
Don’t go out a limb there; Judge is lost against MLB pitching.
billysbballz
Dude the sample size says he’s lost?
The sample size on your comments say your lost also.
crazysull
fearandtrembling
These are all legitimate points about Tyler Austin’s injury.
rols1026
Lol
rols1026
Padres makes no sense for Wieters. It’s time for Hedges to play everyday. They have no need for a veteran with zero upside. And how can Wieters do anything similar to what Cespedes did? Cespedes is a star and Wieters is bad. Nobody wants Wieters.
Bob Knob
Just stated yesterday – after some were complaining that Chris Carter was blocking Austin – “just be patient, it’s still early ST”
Something always happens to all teams.
Thats why we got that Reuban Tejada guy – “ya never know”
qbass187
When has a foot fracture ever been only six weeks?
Bob Knob
Science seems to be getting alot better ?
jmi1950
Tell that to Allen Craig.
lesterdnightfly
I know a car won’t help, but I hope he gets an Austin Healing.