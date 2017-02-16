Yankees Designate Richard Bleier For Assignment

The Yankees announced on Thursday that they’ve designated left-hander Richard Bleier for assignment in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for slugger Chris Carter, whose one-year deal is now official.
The 29-year-old Bleier made his MLB debut last season and pitched quite well, logging a 1.96 ERA in 23 innings for the Yanks. Bleier averaged 5.1 K/9 against 1.6 BB/9 to go along with a 54.1 percent ground-ball rate, though his fastball checked in at just over 89 mph, on average. Bleier, a former sixth-round pick (Rangers, 2008), greatly outperformed his minor league numbers in his short big league stint with New York. He spent the rest of the year in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he posted a 3.72 ERA with just 25 strikeouts in 58 innings (10 starts, two relief appearances).
The Yankees signed Bleier as a minor league free agent prior to the 2016 season, and while he proved a very useful depth option for the organization, his overall track record at Triple-A creates some doubt about his ability to sustain last year’s Major League performance. In 147 innings across parts of four Triple-A campaigns, Bleier has a 3.29 ERA but has averaged just 3.7 K/9 against 1.5 BB/9. While he clearly has pristine control and a penchant for inducing ground-balls, likely hurt his standing within the organization.
If Bleier is ultimately exposed to waivers and clears, he can remain in camp with the Yankees as a non-roster player and hope to once again surface in the Majors later this season.
Comments
yankees500
Nooooooooooooooo!!!! He’s the better lefty than chasen shreve.
trace
sayonara
dust44
Bleier isn’t good.
dwhitt3
But he is
redsfan48
Regardless what his ERA is, his peripherals don’t look as good, specifically K/9. Still, worth a chance for some teams with open bullpen spots.
redsfan48
Perhaps the Reds could take a chance on Bleier if they like him more than Nefi Ogando or Lisalverto Bonilla (who they claimed earlier this week)
dwhitt3
Would’ve preferred they get rid of Shreve