Baseball Research Job Opening

From time to time, as a service to our readers, MLB Trade Rumors will post job opportunities of possible interest that are brought to our attention. MLBTR has no affiliation with the hiring entity, no role in the hiring process, and no financial interest in the posting of this opportunity.

We are a well-known sports entity hiring an analyst in our MLB research group. You will be working in an office-based setting with other members of a research staff and will be responsible for handling a variety of statistical and other informational needs. The ideal candidate is a recent college graduate with a genuine interest in a career in the baseball industry. This position is located in Southern California (relocation not provided).

Minimum qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university (or sufficient relevant experience)

Preferred qualifications

• Prior baseball or team sports experience

• Proficient in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint/Keynote

If interested, please reply to the following email address by Monday, April 3, 2017: [email protected]

In the subject line of the email, please put “Research Position”.

The body of your email should first contain your resume, appropriately formatted. In addition to the traditional resume information, please be sure to include any details about athletic experience or ability to speak a second language.

Below your resume, please put 1) your full contact information, 2) how you obtained this listing, and 3) your minimum annual salary requirement. The salary requirement needs to be a specific dollar figure. Applications without that information will not be considered.

No cover letters or attachments. Responses with attachments will be discarded.

If not local, candidates must be able to find transportation to Southern California for an interview.

Thanks for your interest!