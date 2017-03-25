Braves Release Blaine Boyer

The Braves have released right-hander Blaine Boyer, the club announced via Twitter. Boyer was in camp on a minor league contract.
Boyer, 35, posted a 3.95 ERA, 1.53 K/BB and just a 3.5 K/9 over 66 relief innings with the Brewers last season. That low strikeout rate is typical of Boyer’s career (he has just a 5.6 K/9 over 405 1/3 IP during his ten years in the bigs), as he has been a reliable bullpen arm thanks to an ability to induce soft contact and a 51.9% career grounder rate.
If Boyer doesn’t find a job elsewhere, the Braves have left the door open for the veteran to return on another minor league deal, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports (Twitter links). Boyer said that the Braves would be his probable choice if he did have to settle for another minors deal, as the Georgia native would be able to live at home while pitching for Triple-A Gwinnett.
Comments
krillin
was hoping he would pan out
realgone2
I hope this doesn’t mean they’re keep Roe. He’s god awful
Backatit
This leaves 13 pitchers in camp on the 40-man, probably the OD staff barring injury. Joel De La Cruz and Eric O’Flaherty to Gwinnett and no more players lost. Krol, Rodriguez and Chapman are the bullpen lefties. Vizcaino, Collmenter and Roe are the righties with Johnson. EOF returns upon first bullpen injury or waiver. Folty and Vizcaino each have one option remaining.