Braves Release Paco Rodriguez

The Braves have released lefty Paco Rodriguez, Mark Bowman of MLB.com was among those to report on Twitter. He had been competing with Eric O’Flaherty and Kevin Chapman for a spot in the Opening Day pen.
Rodriguez, 25, has been working back from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in October of 2015. He did manage to make it into four spring games, but failed to win the organization’s confidence after agreeing to a $637,500 arbitration salary earlier in the offseason. Atlanta will owe him about a sixth of that sum.
The Braves had picked up Rodriguez in the three-team, thirteen-player swap the organization struck back at the 2015 trade deadline. That deal has not turned out well for Atlanta thus far; all they have to show for the loss of lefty Alex Wood and MLB-ready prospect Jose Peraza, at this point, are young lefty Joey Wentz (chosen with the competitive-balance pick acquired in that deal) and minor-league righty Zachary Bird. (And that’s before getting into the money still effectively owed to Hector Olivera, though his contract was sent to the Padres as part of the salary maneuvering in the deal that brought Matt Kemp to the Braves.)
Comments
00944
Maybe they’ll resign him to a minor league deal
Hiro
Oh man, I personally would love to see Rodriguez go to the Yankees. Low risk, high reward kind of player.
weekapaug09
Bird was actually taken by the Rangers in the minor league portion of the Rule 5. It’s just Wentz these days. Womp womp. What an excellent trade for ATL.
bastros88
I don’t get this, I know he had tj but he could build his way back up
jonscriff
yankees need to pick this guy yp
crazysull
Maybe he could end up with the Mets to help fill in while Familia is suspended or maybe even the Red Sox if Thornburg isn’t ready for opening day(but then again Rodriegez might not be ready for opening day himself)
pztpaco34
What a disappointment. I was really looking forward to finally seeing Paco in action this year. Here’s to hoping EOF doesn’t flame out once again.
southi
Agreed, I was really hoping that Paco would had produced enough to contribute this season in Atlanta. I also hope that EOF doesn’t crash and burn.
Point-Special
It looks like the Brewers are going to break camp without a lefty in the Pen. I could see him latching on in Milwaukee. Seems like the type of project the Brewers would take on. Grow his value and flip him just like they have been doing with the rest of that bullpen.
nutbunnies
Yet another reason “just get the TJS” is a really dumb thing to say. Not a guarantee they’ll come back at all, much less improved.
adshadbolt
Get him Giants
Breezy
Braves need to pick him up, stat.
braves95
He hasn’t pitched in 2 weeks. I’m thinking he’s had a setback.
Also, who knew the Hector Olivera trade could actually get worse?
baseball10
Never doubt the Braves decision making on situations like this. They’ve always had a great feel for when to move on from a pitcher. That being said, this is gut punch. Would have been nice to salvage some value from that awful trade. One of those trades that looked bad and the beginning and got even worse
Backatit
Difficult to Understand this move while he has an option remaining. Could have just sent him down. Probably need the 40 Man slot. Chapman will surely go as well and either Ramirez or Roe. Those roster spots are precious.
Stro-Show
Please Atkins sign Paco as the second lefty instead of Loup