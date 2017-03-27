Dodgers To Sign Justin Masterson

The Dodgers have agreed to a minor-league deal with free-agent righty Justin Masterson, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). Additional terms were not reported.

Masterson, who recently turned 32, had been looking for a new organization after failing to receive a shot at the majors last year with the Pirates. He threw 54 1/3 innings at Triple-A, over five starts and twenty relief appearances, compiling a 4.97 ERA with 5.3 K/9 and 4.3 BB/9.

As recently as 2013, Masterson seemed on the rise, as he turned in 193 innings of 3.45 ERA ball in a bounceback campaign. But extension talks with the Indians stalled and disaster struck in 2014, when he lost nearly three full ticks of fastball velocity. That trend only continued after Masterson signed a make-good deal with the Red Sox, but his velocity dove further as shoulder problems emerged.

It’s not clear at this point whether Masterson will be assigned to a minor-league roster or instead spend some time at extended spring training working with his new organization’s staff. The Dodgers have employed a fair number of pitchers in recent years who rediscovered their past form after stretches of injury-driven ineffectiveness, so perhaps there are some lessons to be conveyed to Masterson.