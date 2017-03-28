Cubs Release Munenori Kawasaki

The Cubs have released infielder Munenori Kawasaki, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times was among those to report on Twitter. In addition to avoiding Article XX(B) obligations, the move allows Kawasaki to look for a shot at making another organization’s Opening Day roster.
If Kawasaki isn’t able to find greener pastures, says Wittenmyer, the Cubs would like to bring him back. That’s not surprising given that the veteran utilityman, a noted clubhouse character, accompanied the team on its successful journey to the World Series even though he wasn’t on the postseason roster and had appeared in just 14 regular-season games.
That’s not to say that Kawasaki doesn’t have his uses as a player. He has only seen limited action over the past two MLB seasons, but has taken 738 trips to the plate at the game’s highest level. While Kawasaki has hit just .237/.320/.289 in that span, he is known as a good and versatile defender.
Comments
ericl97
COME BACK TO TORONTO MUNI
DClayts
I second this! Idk where they’d find a bench spot for him, but man would that be awesome!
bastros88
any team would be lucky to have a great clubhouse presence like him
bigblue
BUSH PARTY TIME!!! Come back to the 6 baby!
anson's cap
The Cubs have a stand up organization. They know Muni would be second or third in line for a call-up and are thinking of his happiness first. With all the team’s talent, there is no room to keep him on the 40-man roster. Let him be a FA and pick his own destination. If he comes back, it was meant to be. He might even get a special assistant’s job as VP of Yuks — under Dempster, of course.
Mikel Grady
You will be missed. What a great clubhouse guy.