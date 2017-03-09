Follow @pfrumors On Twitter For Today’s NFL Free Agency News

NFL free agents can’t officially ink their deals with clubs until this afternoon, but the transaction frenzy is already in full swing.

The Patriots shocked everyone by signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the Browns landed wide receiver Kenny Britt, and the Bears have agreed to pay quarterback Mike Glennon upwards of $45MM on a three-year deal. Meanwhile, defensive lineman Calais Campbell is apparently waffling on a rumored deal with the Jaguars and could sign with the Broncos. Some big names have come off the board, but tons more remain including Texans free agent cornerback A.J. Bouye, Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, and Chiefs defensive tackle Dontari Poe.

On top of that, we still don’t know where superstars Tony Romo and Adrian Peterson will wind up, and the Patriots just might complete their second trade of the week by acquiring stud wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Saints.

If you haven’t been following NFL free agency to this point, you can get a quick crash course by checking out PFR’s Free Agent Power rankings, which are based on the potential earning power of each player on the open market. We’ve also broken down the top offensive and defensive free agents by overall ability.

Whether you’re an NFL diehard or just a casual fan, you won’t want to miss out on all of this. Follow @pfrumors on Twitter and head to ProFootballRumors.com now to get up-to-the-second updates on everything going down.