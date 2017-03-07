FOX Sports Hires Alex Rodriguez As Full-Time Analyst

FOX Sports has announced that Alex Rodriguez will expand his role with the organization, becoming a full-time analyst. Rodriguez has agreed to a multi-year deal as he launches his new career in the media business.

Rodriguez confirmed a few weeks back that he’s officially finished with his playing career. While some have wondered whether he’d thrive as a coach and perhaps eventually as a manager, he’s instead firmly moving to the broadcast side — though he is also serving as a guest instructor in Yankees’ camp. In addition to his new role with FOX, which began during his studio work in the postseason last fall, the famed slugger is set to appear on the YES Network and host a CNBC reality TV series.

Poor play led to the end of Rodriguez’s tenure with the Yankees last season, his age-40 campaign. But his playing days largely ended on a positive note, as Rodriguez turned in a high quality season in 2015 and completed a brief farewell tour before the Yanks cut him loose.

Still, Rodriguez’s legacy in the majors remains mixed. He’s an all-time great performer — one of just twenty position players to rack up at least 100 fWAR — who sits fourth on the career home run list. But his history with performance-enhancing drugs, to say nothing of his behavior in the midst of various controversies, no doubt weighs down his undeniable accomplishments.

Whatever one thinks of Rodriguez’s place in the MLB history books, he’ll soon be playing an increasingly prominent role on TV screens around the country. After turning in a well-reviewed performance in the studio last fall, Rodriguez — long renowned for his baseball acumen — will both continue in that capacity and venture into new arenas. Rodriguez will work the booth on some FOX Sports Saturday games and will also function as a “feature reporter” for certain programming, per the press release.