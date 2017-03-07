FOX Sports Hires Alex Rodriguez As Full-Time Analyst

FOX Sports has announced that Alex Rodriguez will expand his role with the organization, becoming a full-time analyst. Rodriguez has agreed to a multi-year deal as he launches his new career in the media business.
Rodriguez confirmed a few weeks back that he’s officially finished with his playing career. While some have wondered whether he’d thrive as a coach and perhaps eventually as a manager, he’s instead firmly moving to the broadcast side — though he is also serving as a guest instructor in Yankees’ camp. In addition to his new role with FOX, which began during his studio work in the postseason last fall, the famed slugger is set to appear on the YES Network and host a CNBC reality TV series.
Poor play led to the end of Rodriguez’s tenure with the Yankees last season, his age-40 campaign. But his playing days largely ended on a positive note, as Rodriguez turned in a high quality season in 2015 and completed a brief farewell tour before the Yanks cut him loose.
Still, Rodriguez’s legacy in the majors remains mixed. He’s an all-time great performer — one of just twenty position players to rack up at least 100 fWAR — who sits fourth on the career home run list. But his history with performance-enhancing drugs, to say nothing of his behavior in the midst of various controversies, no doubt weighs down his undeniable accomplishments.
Whatever one thinks of Rodriguez’s place in the MLB history books, he’ll soon be playing an increasingly prominent role on TV screens around the country. After turning in a well-reviewed performance in the studio last fall, Rodriguez — long renowned for his baseball acumen — will both continue in that capacity and venture into new arenas. Rodriguez will work the booth on some FOX Sports Saturday games and will also function as a “feature reporter” for certain programming, per the press release.
RiverCatsFilms
So this is the money he’s spending? At least CJ can spend money on cars
MB923
Hopefully Pete Rose will be back again too. Loved it when he photobombed everyone.
ray_derek
Pete Rose was horrible and should never be on TV
babyk79
Nuff said.
ottomatic
Agreed. He was awful
chesteraarthur
Good. He was a surprisingly competent announcer.
yotes
He is actually a good analyst. Surprisingly on how arrogant he is
lowtalker1
Right on. He is pretty good at it.
Frank Richard
I actually enjoyed him during the postseason. He and Frank Thomas were both surprisingly good.
mike156
While I realize there is no connection between the HOF, Fox, and MLB as it relates to issues like PEDS, I think you are seeing a normalization process that will lead the best of the PED-era players to gain admittance into the Hall. It’s been going on for a while and will probably continue. There are players too important or too popular to be left out. I don’t say that with any relish, just more of a sense of resignation,
babyk79
The sport can’t lose its stars, even with baggage they still have a role post playing days…as long as they don’t go all curt schilling on Twitter lol
Brandon Sans
What difference does Schilling have compared to anyone else? Just because you don’t agree with him?