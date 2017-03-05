Rays To Consider Signing Brett Lawrie

The White Sox released Brett Lawrie on Friday, but the infielder might not be without a team for long. The Rays will at least consider signing Lawrie, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.
Now 27, the version of Lawrie who served as one of baseball’s top prospects before torching opposing pitchers as a rookie with the Blue Jays in 2011 (.293/.373/580 in 171 plate appearances) is long gone. A career .261/.315/.419 hitter in 2,417 lifetime PAs, Lawrie slashed a pedestrian .248/.310/.413 in 384 plate trips last season and failed to provide defensive value at second base (minus-4 Defensive Runs Saved, minus-5.5 Ultimate Zone Rating).
Lawrie has spent his career at both the keystone and third base, where the Rays have far better starting options in Brad Miller and Evan Longoria, but they find his right-handed bat intriguing, according to Topkin. Moreover, because of injuries, infielders Matt Duffy (shortstop) and Logan Morrison (first base) aren’t locks for Opening Day, so Lawrie could provide the club depth if they do end up unavailable. Jason Martinez of MLBTR and Roster Resource projects that Tampa Bay will enter the regular season with two out-of-options players, Nick Franklin and Tim Beckham, and minor league signing Rickie Weeks as its infield-capable bench choices. Like Lawrie, all three bat from the right side (Franklin’s the only switch-hitter of the group).
Comments
NicknewsomeATL
Who remembers the Josh Donaldson- Brett Lawrie trade
patborders92
I do! But I also remember the RA Dky, for Syndagaurd and D’arnaud too.
rols1026
The A’s also got Franklin Barreto and Kendall Graveman. Still a bad trade but those are two solid pieces that shouldn’t be forgotten.
pd14athletics
Painful trade but that said Lawrie was the 3rd piece coming back to A’s. Key was Barreto and Graveman. I don’t have delusions of Barreto being an MVP candidate like Donaldson, but if he becomes a solid up the middle regular it will ease the sting a bit.
00944
I could see the braves platooning him with Adonis Garcia
beauvandertulip
Platooning two right handed hitters? Probably wouldn’t make any sense
Priggs89
Depends on their splits… It doesn’t have to be a righty/lefty platoon to be effective… If one hits lefties better and one hits righties better, they can absolutely have a platoon with 2 righties.
That being said, I don’t care enough about these 2 players or the team to check.
JKB
Rays interest makes no sense. Where will he play?
rols1026
On the bench
bfolls
Second base?
rols1026
Miller