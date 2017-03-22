Minor MLB Transactions: 3/22/17

Here are the latest minor moves from around baseball, with the newest transactions at the top of the post…

The Braves released southpaw Matt Marksberry , according to the pitcher himself earlier this week on his Facebook page. Marksberry posted a 5.06 ERA, 7.8 K/9 and 1.35 K/BB rate over 26 2/3 innings with Atlanta from 2015-16. He suffered a severe health scare last fall when he was placed in a medically-induced coma following a seizure that caused a collapsed lung, though Marksberry appears to be recovering well from that terrifying situation.

