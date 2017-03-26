Minor MLB Transactions: 3/26/17

Here are the latest minor moves from around baseball, with the newest transactions at the top of the post…

The Brewers have acquired catcher Tyler Heineman from the Astros, as per the Crew’s official Twitter feed. Houston receive cash or a player to be named later in return. Heineman, 25, was an eighth-round pick for the Astros in the 2012 draft and he has a .283/.361/.399 slash line over 1543 career minor league plate appearances. Heineman has been assigned to the Brewers’ minor league camp, and he looks slated to provide the Crew with some extra catching depth while Andrew Susac is on the DL with a trapezius issue. Manny Pina and Jett Bandy look to form Milwaukee’s catching corps on the Opening Day roster.