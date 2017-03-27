Reds Release Ryan Raburn

The Reds have released outfielder Ryan Raburn, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer writes (Twitter links). As Buchanan previously noted, Raburn was an Article XX(B) free agent, meaning that the team had until tomorrow to add him to their roster, and if they hadn’t, either offer him a $100K retention bonus or release him.

The Reds’ Opening Day roster seems likely to include a four-man bench. The team still has Desmond Jennings, Hernan Iribarren, Patrick Kivlehan and Tony Renda in camp competing for the bench spot Raburn might have occupied.

The Reds signed Raburn to a minor-league deal near the beginning of Spring Training. The 35-year-old was coming off a disappointing .220/.309/.404 season with the Rockies, although he batted .301/.393/.543 with Cleveland the previous season. He batted just .219 this spring, although he posted a .324 and had a .500 slugging percentage and three home runs.