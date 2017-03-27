Reds Release Ryan Raburn

The Reds have released outfielder Ryan Raburn, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer writes (Twitter links). As Buchanan previously noted, Raburn was an Article XX(B) free agent, meaning that the team had until tomorrow to add him to their roster, and if they hadn’t, either offer him a $100K retention bonus or release him.
The Reds’ Opening Day roster seems likely to include a four-man bench. The team still has Desmond Jennings, Hernan Iribarren, Patrick Kivlehan and Tony Renda in camp competing for the bench spot Raburn might have occupied.
The Reds signed Raburn to a minor-league deal near the beginning of Spring Training. The 35-year-old was coming off a disappointing .220/.309/.404 season with the Rockies, although he batted .301/.393/.543 with Cleveland the previous season. He batted just .219 this spring, although he posted a .324 and had a .500 slugging percentage and three home runs.
Comments
statmaster96
A .324 what?
Snafu0300
OBP
redsfan48
Interesting that they released Raburn, not Desmond Jennings, who was seemingly competing directly with Raburn for that 4th OF spot, and hit much worse than Raburn. My guess now is that the bench will be Stuart Turner (backup catcher), Hernan Iribarren (UTIL), Arismendy Alcantara (UTIL) and Patrick Kivlehan (OF).
mrkinsm
Jennings is not an Article XX-B Free Agent, so he’s not in line to receive a retention bonus is his contract isn’t purchased. I.E. the Reds still have plenty of time to release Jennings.
glassml
I agree. The last three names all have had strong springs and are very versatile.
redsfanman
I don’t feel like Jennings and Raburn were directly competing. Jennings, in theory, is a well rounded CF who (when healthy) can do some of everything (play defense, reach base, steal bases, hit for power), while Raburn is a bat-first corner guy and potential platoon candidate. Jennings would be a candidate to back up injury-prone Billy Hamilton.
I think Raburn and Kivlehan, who fit kinda similar profiles, were directly competing, and Kivlehan has now won out with a strong spring. Kivlehan also costs the MLB minimum, rather than $900k.
Nick Hogan
He got hurt yesterday. I’m betting that had something to do with it.
beauvandertulip
Also Jennings can play CF so that’s added value by itself
Aaron Sapoznik
Ryan Rayburn was a White Sox killer when he played played in the A.L. Central, posting a .296/.354/.518 triple slash with 20 HR’s and 82 RBI’s in just 413 plate appearances. He also put up a .435/.519/.696 slash against the Cubs in 27 PA’s. As a Chicago baseball fan, I’m glad to see Rayburn out of their respective divisions but wish him well hooking on with some other organizations.
McGlynnandjuice
I read this as Ryan Braun (I have dyslexia, and also didn’t notice that it said Rays) and my jaw literally dropped