Rangers Release James Loney

The Rangers have announced they’ve released veteran first baseman James Loney. They’ve also optioned righty Eddie Gamboa to Triple-A Round Rock and reassigned outfielder Jared Hoying to Round Rock. In addition, righty Anthony Bass and catcher Steven Lerud have been told they haven’t made the team, according to MLB.com’s TR Sullivan (on Twitter). Bass will head to Round Rock, while Lerud’s destination isn’t yet known.

The Rangers signed Loney to a minor-league deal in January after he posted a .265/.307/.397 line in 366 plate appearances last year for the Mets. The team signed Mike Napoli the following month to occupy their vacant first base position, however, and Loney did himself few favors in camp, batting .174/.224/.261.

Once a productive player with the Dodgers and Rays, the 32-year-old Loney’s production has slipped in recent seasons, and he hasn’t posted a positive fWAR since 2014. He’ll likely attempt to catch on elsewhere, but he might be hard-pressed to find another big-league job until he proves himself again in the minors.