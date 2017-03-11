Salvador Perez Suffers Left Knee Injury

7:44pm: Perez has informed the Royals that the injury isn’t severe, per Rivera.
7:28pm: Perez has suffered a left knee injury and will undergo further testing, tweets Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
7:17pm: In what might lead to nightmarish news for the Royals, catcher Salvador Perez departed Saturday’s World Baseball Classic matchup between Venezuela and Italy with a potentially major injury to his left knee. Italy’s catcher, Drew Butera, collided with Perez on a play at the plate, and Perez was then unable to put any weight on his leg. He had to be carried into the clubhouse as a result, reports Marly Rivera of ESPN (Twitter link).
Although Perez and Butera were on opposite sides Saturday, they’re teammates in Kansas City. Butera is the backup to Perez, who has been among the majors’ most durable catchers since 2013, his first full season in the majors. Perez has appeared in between 138 and 150 regular-season games in each of his four full years, and he made the American League All-Star team in all of those campaigns. Along the way, he has helped the Royals to a pair of World Series berths, including a championship in 2015, while slashing a useful .272/.302/.432 with 87 home runs in 2,694 lifetime plate appearances. While Perez is not a well-regarded pitch framer, he has accounted for a catcher-leading 39 Defensive Runs Saved over the past four years. He’s also coming off a year in which he threw out a league-best 48 percent of would-be base-stealers.
Given his track record, it’s likely losing Perez for a significant period of time would cause notable damage to the Royals’ hopes of returning to the playoffs this year after a disappointing 2016. Behind Perez, the club’s top backstop options are three far less accomplished players in Butera, Brayan Pena and Cam Gallagher.
Comments
ericl97
Butera wanted Perez’s starting position lol
Josh Boman
This is the last thing KC needed, I hope Salvy is aright
Priggs89
oh boy
mike156
Not good at all. That’s a sound heard as far as Washington–Norris is very available.
bleacherbum
Atlanta would probably entertain trading flowers after picking up Suzuki, Derek Norris, Hector Sanchez is having a nice spring training so far for the Padres and with Hedges, Bethancourt and rule 5 pick up Torrrens, his chances look slim to get much playing time this year.
Dayton Moore is probably sick to his stomach right now. Probably texting Jim Leyland to pull Hosmer out as soon as the game is out of hand lol
crazysull
My thoughts exactly(it’s a joke but it might be the truth if this Injury turns out to be bad) I also wouldn’t be surprised to see the Royals cut him for injuring their star catcher
JDC
That’s just a stupid comment. They aren’t going to cut Butera because of a baseball related injury. And it’s a stupid comment to say that Butera did it on purpose.
bleacherbum
That’s one way to steal the starting job from someone, aye yi yi. This world baseball classic is awesome and it’s fun to see the intensity that these guys play with in these games, I hope a possible injury doesn’t lean teams towards not letting their guys play in the WBC in the future. Hopefully it’s a fluke and Salvy is okay, for his sake and the sake of the WBC.
Priggs89
I think teams were already leaning in that direction because of this exact reason. If this ends up being a serious injury (hopefully it’s not), it will not be a good look for the WBC, unfortunately.
bleacherbum
Yeah unfortunately because this thing is exciting to watch. I mean I’m on the edge of my seat, it feels like a post season game. The Miami crowd is fired up and the intensity and character the teams play with is cool to see. Marcus Strohman was absolutely FiLTHY today, God he is good when he is loose out there and has fun, pitches with a ton of confidence.
Rocketride
Do yourself a favor. Go outside, Live life. Stop staring at the TV like a zombie.
bleacherbum
Can’t wait to see how Miller is going to look. I’m feeling a little Pedro Martinez-esq outing in the 1999 All-Star game how he just mowed down every National league power hitter in the game one 3 pitches. Larkin, Sosa, McGwire, Larry Walker, Bagwell.