Anthony DeSclafani Diagnosed With UCL Sprain

Reds righty Anthony DeSclafani has been diagnosed with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm, president of baseball operations Dick Williams told reporters including Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer (via Twitter). For now, he’ll be shut down for a month before being reevaluated.

On the one hand, the fact that DeSclafani isn’t already set for Tommy John surgery means there’s a chance he’ll ultimately avoid it. There are, after all, several new techniques being utilized to forestall a surgical option or limit the damage if a procedure is performed. And teammate Michael Lorenzen was able to avoid a TJ procedure last year with a “very similar” injury, per team doctor Timothy Kremcheck (via Buchanan, on Twitter).

Clearly, though, the club will need to chart a cautious course to avoid more damage to DeSclafani’s UCL. And given the location of the injury, a TJ outcome seems squarely within the range of plausible results. While it doesn’t seem to be on the table presently, avoiding the legendary procedure — with its year-plus rehab timeline — will require care.

What that means in the immediate future is that the Reds likely won’t welcome DeSclafani back to the MLB rotation for quite some time. Lorenzen, whose injury occurred in the middle of March last year, did not make it up to the majors until June 24th. Given that he was working as a reliever, it seems reasonable to think that DeSclafani will require a somewhat longer timeline, even if all goes according to plan.