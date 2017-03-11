Trevor May Diagnosed With Torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament

Twins right-hander Trevor May has been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament, tweets Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. He’s slated to receive a second opinion tomorrow, Berardino adds, but certainly Tommy John surgery is now a strong possibility for the 27-year-old.
It’s dejecting news for the Twins and for May, who was in competition to reclaim a spot in the Twins’ rotation after spending the past season and a half in the bullpen. Originally acquired in the trade that sent Ben Revere to the Phillies, May had a solid first half of the 2015 season in the Twins’ rotation before moving to a setup role when Glen Perkins went down with an injury. May thrived in that bullpen role in 2015 but struggled in the same role last season, missing significant time due to back injuries.
Earlier this spring, May suggested to Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the move to a relief role might’ve adversely impacted his health. Now, in the wake of this latest, devastating injury, that question will be up for even further debate.
Comments
AidanVega123
Wasn’t he pitching in WBC? Or am I mistaken?
Steve Adams
He pitched against Team USA earlier this week.
RunDMC
He was pitching for Team USA.
RunDMC
Sorry, I meant against.
sufferfortribe
I believe he was pitching for the Twins. I remember a dugout interview with Molitor, where he talked about May.
chri
Read this as “Trevor Story” for whatever reason
joe
thats to bad i was excited to see him back as a starter the twins someone who can get strike outs in the rotation. and would have have time for guys like berrios duffey and majia to work on a few more things at AAA