Blue Jays Extend Manager John Gibbons

APRIL 1: The deal is now complete, as Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi tweets.
MARCH 22, 7:54am: An agreement is in place, with the full deal “basically finished,” according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca.
MARCH 21, 4:23pm: The extension would cover the 2018 and 2019 seasons, according to the MLB Network Radio Twitter feed. The Jays would also have a club option on Gibbons for 2020.
11:58am: The Blue Jays are “finalizing” a new contract with skipper John Gibbons that will keep him in Toronto for multiple future seasons, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag. Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reported last week on Twitter that the club believed it would likely strike such a deal with the manager.
Gibbons, 54, is in his second stint as the head of the Jays’ field staff. He has delivered three consecutive winning campaigns and guided the club to the postseason in each of the past two seasons, both of which ended with ALCS losses. All said, Gibbons carries a 644-614 record over parts of nine seasons as the Toronto skipper.
When the Jays changed front-office leadership last winter, the organization renegotiated its agreement with Gibbons to eliminate the anti-lame duck provision that had previously governed. Under the earlier deal, the team faced a decision on January 1st of each year. If Gibbons was still in his position at that point, the following year’s option would be picked up automatically and a new option year would arise.
With that new arrangement in place, 2016 figured to represent an important campaign as president Mark Shapiro and GM Ross Atkins assessed the organization and Gibbons’s leadership. As it turned out, the skipper drew high praise from Shapiro at the close of the campaign, when it was announced that Gibbons would return. Now, it seems there’ll be a lengthier commitment binding Gibbons to the Jays.
Gunnerson
guy is a legend
bluejays92
Congrats, Gibby!
The baseball kid
I will give up if he leaves; he is the glue of the jays
ellisburks
He is a horrible manager. Well maybe not horrible but not a good one. Enjoy the slow slide Jays fans.
JDGoat
He’s a players manager who doesn’t hurt the team at all. His bullpen management is what he gets the most flak for and its actually been pretty good for what he’s had to deal with since he arrived here
ellisburks
I live in Toronto and have worked in the sports tv industry so I have watched a boatload of Jays games and I have seen him get out manged time and time again. I am not trolling I am stating a fact. Why did he not have a managers job after he got fired the first time? And just watch him when he gets fired after 2018 and a below .500 season. This will be his last MLB manager job.
JDGoat
That’s your opinion, you did not say any facts to back it up
JDGoat
About him being outmanaged
lesterdnightfly
“out manged”? You mean other teams have more mange? The Tigers come to mind — lots of skin under that fur.
Jay fan since 77
Cite some examples of being outmanaged! i expect your list will be incredibly small!
The baseball kid
Troll alert Ellisburks
ellisburks
Not trolling. Stating a fact. He couldn’t get a job managing anywhere else the first time he was fired and won’t find another after he gets fired after 2018. He consisteny gets out managed.
ellisburks
bigdaddyt
I guess bench coach for KC for a year or 2 doesn’t count as manger but it’s a MLB coaching job
ellisburks
Holy multiple posts Batman! Sorry about that.
lesterdnightfly
Not getting rave reviews on those multiple posts.
And as JDGoat said, we’re still waiting for a fact or two about his managing abilities.
jaysfan77
He has a winning record and had some not very good teams. It’s funny how everyone knows how to manage a MLB team that has never done so. In many cases moves are made for reasons we don’t even know, injuries, rest, match ups.
The fact that three different sets of upper management has shown support for how he does his job should tell you something.
One thing I have noticed a lot which Shapiro touched on is he doesn’t get too excited or to down, he’s very even keeled and supports his players no matter what, it’s never about him.
He has also been in baseball since he was a kid and being a catcher understands the nuances of the game.
clrrogers
Glad Gibby will be around for a while. I wonder what type of salary he’ll be getting.
bigdaddyt
Good for him cashing in while he can cause the Jays will be in full fire sale mode either by the all star game or next winter
JDGoat
Lol
jays_fan91
I’m a die hard jays fan and it’s sad to say after the drought we had for many years that I think you are right. it’ll be a tightly contested division forsure but I think they will fall a few games shy of the playoffs this year
JDGoat
You can’t say that yet, it’s a wide open division especially with bostons injury problems
Paul Miller
I guess you’re not a good manager when your team makes back to back ALCS appearances.
Aoe3
Good article, but theres an error when u say “three consecutive winning campaigns.” The Bluejays only had two consecutive winning seasons with gibby thus far, 2015/2016.
Before 2015, Toronto didnt appear in the post season since that 1993 world series win.
another_jays_fan
They were 83-79 in 2014. Still a winning record
Aoe3
ok my misunderstanding, thx
gregoire
I just want to see Joey Batflip batflip one more time.
vinscully16
I’m with ellisburks (great name), Gibbons is overrated. The whole “players manager” theme is not intended to overshadow poor decision making. Gibbons is a great guy, but an entirely average manager. So, too, is John Farrell, for that matter, another “players manager.” Tito Francona is both a players manager and tactician, that’s what you want.
Ted
Good. Gibby isn’t Joe Maddon but he’s good enough. This team has had 25 years of instability at manager with Gibbons really the lone exception. Extend him and move on; no sense trying to find another manager right now.
iamsaaw
I’ll be the first to admit that when Gibby was rehired, I damn near lost my mind. But over the last couple seasons, he’s grown on me… a lot. Is he a statistical genius? Absolutely not, but he does go to bat (no pun intended) for his players without a second thought. He reminds me a lot of the few little league coaches I had that I actually liked. Which is no way to measure a Major League skipper, but it can’t be argued that the guy’s got character and when it comes to his ability and record, I’m not worried about that either.
I mean, Cito was a pretty brilliant and beloved bench boss and Gibby’s career WL record is only .004 behind Gaston’s (.516 vs .512). It could be argued that roster strength plays a great deal in that… and of course it does. But god knows many a powerhouse squad have failed in spite of their big budget and seemingly stacked roster.
End of the day, I’m pretty happy he’s stickin’ around.
kelticknotz
John Gibbons today is not the same guy he was first time around. He is more laid back and its all about the team not the individual player. He was had success the past three years. True Jays haven’t reached the top. But then neither have 28 other teams.
Talking about Madden or Francona as being great managers. I even say someone saying Madden was the greatest manager ever.
Guess Martin, Torres, Stengel, Derocher, and all those others weren’t very good. Or maybe making stupid statements like that are because your to young to remember any of them.
Gibby is a good manager, and he handles the team he’s given well. And lets remember that over the next few years the Jays will lkely lose Bautista, Donaldson, and some key pitchers. Is that Gibbons fault NO !!
As they say about baseball you hit the ball you catch the ball you throw the ball and sometimes it rains
And no manager anywhere can do any of those things its the players on the field.
Jay fan since 77
Love the guy! Awesome Toronto! Get a world series this year!!
vinscully16
I miss the days when Gibby used to physically confront his players (Lilly & Hillenbrand) as I enjoy that old school approach. But, Gibby is overrated as a field manager.