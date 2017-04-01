Brewers, Jared Hughes Agree To Deal

10:20pm: The two sides have reached a deal, pending a physical, tweets FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

10:01pm: The Brewers are nearing an agreement with free agent right-hander Jared Hughes, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com (Twitter link). Hughes came available when the NL Central rival Pirates released him Thursday.

Adding Hughes would give the currently shorthanded Brewers a full 25-man roster. The club is under the limit after demoting fellow relievers Rob Scahill and Tyler Cravy on Saturday.

In the 31-year-old Hughes, the Brewers would land a pitcher who has gotten positive results in the majors, having logged a 2.82 ERA and a 61 percent ground-ball rate in 309 1/3 innings. Hughes has done that in spite of a subpar K/9 (5.5), and he’s coming off a season in which his BB/9 increased from the mid-twos over the previous two years to 3.34. He also generated fewer swinging strikes than ever, though his 9.6 percent rate in 2016 wasn’t a significant drop from his 10.3 percent career mark. Nevertheless, he managed a 3.03 ERA over 59 1/3 frames and, based on his history of preventing runs, could give the Brewers an effective option alongside former Pirates teammate Neftali Feliz and Corey Knebel, among others.