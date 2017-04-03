10:27am: The deal will “likely” be for six years, tweets USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Rosenthal hears the same and adds that there’s an option on the deal as well.

10:20am: Piscotty will be guaranteed a total of $33.5MM on the contract, tweets Heyman.

9:27am: FanRag’s Jon Heyman tweets that the two sides are in agreement on a deal. Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports notes that the 1pm presser is indeed to announce the extension.

9:16am: The Cardinals and outfielder Stephen Piscotty have “made progress” in extension talks, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network (Twitter link). While Morosi doesn’t note that a deal is done, it’s certainly worth noting that the Cardinals have called a press conference for 1pm CT today but did not disclose the reasoning for the conference. Piscotty is represented by CAA Sports.

The contract, if completed, would be the third notable extension since the end of the 2016 campaign for Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak and his staff. St. Louis has also extended burgeoning ace Carlos Martinez this winter, and franchise icon Yadier Molina wrapped up a three-year contract extension of his own over the weekend.

The 26-year-old Piscotty was the 36th overall selection in the 2012 draft and has blossomed from one of the Redbirds’ top prospects to their everyday right fielder over the past two seasons. In that time, Stanford product has established himself as a well-above-average bat, hitting a combined .282/.348/.467 with 29 home runs through his first 216 MLB games (905 plate appearances).

From a defensive standpoint, Piscotty has been four runs above average in right field per both Defensive Runs Saved and Ultimate Zone Rating to this point in his young career. He’s also demonstrated a bit of versatility, logging 76 innings in center field and 57 at first base over his first two seasons. While he’s probably not going to see much time in center field moving forward — Dexter Fowler is signed to a five-year deal, and left fielder Randal Grichuk would probably slide over in the event of a Fowler injury — the ability to occasionally spot Piscotty there or at first base certainly carries a bit of value for the Cards.

Piscotty has just one year, 76 days of Major League service time, meaning he wouldn’t have been eligible for arbitration until the completion of the 2018 season and wouldn’t have been a free agent until the 2021-22 offseason. While the specific parameters of the deal aren’t yet known, the current record for any player in the one-plus service class is Andrelton Simmons’ seven-year, $58MM contract, which was signed prior to the 2014 season (as can be seen in MLBTR’s Extension Tracker). Christian Yelich’s seven-year, $49.57MM pact is tops among all one-plus outfielders.

Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.