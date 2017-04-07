Dodgers Place Rich Hill On 10-Day DL Due To Blister

The Dodgers announced today that they’ve placed left-hander Rich Hill on the 10-day disabled list due to a blister on his left middle finger. Righty Josh Fields has been recalled from Triple-A to fill Hill’s spot on the roster.
The oft-injured Hill has dealt with blisters in the past and missed time with the issue after joining the Dodgers in 2016 as well. Despite his frequent injuries and questionable durability, Hill’s elite performance since improbably resurfacing in the Majors late in the 2015 season prompted the Dodgers to ink him to a three-year, $48MM contract this offseason. Hill is only a week into that sizable contract, but he’s already demonstrated both the upside and frustration that come along with that deal. The 37-year-old tossed five innings of one-run ball with five punchouts in his season debut, and while outings of that caliber figure to be frequent when healthy, today’s news is yet another reminder that he’s long stood out as an injury risk.
The shortened 10-day term of the disabled list in the 2017 season makes it easier for the Dodgers to briefly shelve the left-hander and tap into their considerable minor league pitching depth, however. Fields will give skipper Dave Roberts another arm to help compensate for the hopefully abbreviated loss of Hill. The Dodgers have an off-day next Tuesday, as well, which could help them to manage their rotation in Hill’s absence. Andy McCullough of the L.A. Times tweets that pitching coach Rick Honeycutt said that Alex Wood could get a spot start in Hill’s place next Monday. McCullough also tweets that Roberts said lefty Julio Urias won’t be considered for next Monday’s outing, despite being slated to start in Triple-A that day.
Comments
socalblake
Is no one surprised by this?
vinscully16
… frustrating. Hill will make 20 starts this year.
Steve Adams
If he makes 20 starts, I’d say there’s a good chance that he’s worth the $16MM this season.
MB923
That kind of depends on how he pitches in those 20 starts, no?
pd14athletics
It does, but I believe that’s why he said there’s a good chance he’s worth it, instead of he’s definitely worth it if he makes 20 starts.
He missed a lot of time last year but was still worth far more than his contract. I’d be on Steve’s side that if he makes 20 starts he will be worth it. Of course, there’s no guarantee of that performance or that he will even make 20 starts.
MB923
“It does, but I believe that’s why he said there’s a good chance he’s worth it, instead of he’s definitely worth it if he makes 20 starts.”
Yeah poor reading on my part. I realized that afterwards. My fault Steve.
rocky7
Wow Steve, you really think he’s worth almost $1 Million a start if he actually does start 20 times!!!! Very generous on your part.
Your invitations to my birthday and Christmas are in the mail to you.
Dookie Howser, MD
if he started 20 times that would be $800K per start. Here are what some other SPs would get paid in 2017 if they made 30 starts:
Kershaw – $1.2mil
Greinke – $1.1mil
Price – $1mil
Verlander – $933K
King Felix – $900K
CC – $833K
Lester – $833K
Cueto – $783
Hamels – $750K
You can debate whether or not baseball players should be paid that much money, but you can’t debate that $800K per start from a high end SP is fair market value right now.
MB923
That didn’t take long.
Just Another Fan
He had all offseason to make sure this wouldn’t happen again, and failed.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Are we sure he failed or is this roster manipulation with the day off on Tuesday.
chesteraarthur
how exactly does one make sure they don’t get blisters from pitching?
MB923
I’m pretty sure he was joking.
hunthutch
Hahahahaa
braves95
. .
—
Rocketride
Wood hit 95 during his relief appearance. Dodgers will be fine regardless.
johnsilver
Beckett also had terrible blister problems with the marlins. never again with Boston and probably not the LAD. Boston treated them properly and put him on a regimen after each start for his right hand. Maybe the LAD should just ask Becket what that was and put Hill on the same thing??
outinleftfield
Maybe it was the same way Moises Alou hardened his hands so he wouldn’t have to wear batting gloves?
halos101
real problem. 3 years for 45 and he can’t stop getting blisters
alexgordonbeckham
Did the Dodgers do enough to improve? Or are they the same over-rated team that got beat in the NLCS, just a bit more expensive?
Senioreditor
Their payroll is actually less this year.
alexgordonbeckham
I was mostly referring the guys still there (weren’t they paying a good amount of money for guys not on the roster last year?).
LA91744
He’s going to need to take up guitar playing or wood work