Eric Gagne, Dodgers Discussing Minor-League Deal

Former Dodgers closer and 2003 NL Cy Young winner Eric Gagne is discussing a minor-league deal with his former organization, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith tweets. Gagne says he has interest from two other teams as well, but is focused on receiving a deal from the Dodgers. In February, Gagne appeared in Dodgers camp as a guest instructor and threw in the presence of top team executives.

The 41-year-old Gagne appeared in one game with Canada in the World Baseball Classic, striking out two and walking one over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Gagne also briefly pitched in Canadian independent ball in both 2015 and 2016. The last time he’s pitched more than ten competitive innings in a season was 2009, though, and the last time he appeared in the big leagues was all the way back in 2008. By that point, his career had already unraveled amidst a series of injuries.

It would appear, then, that Gagne would be a longshot to return to the Majors — although, of course, it would be a great story if he did so, particularly if he returned as a Dodger. Gagne posted 161 saves with Los Angeles in eight seasons there, finishing in the top ten in Cy Young balloting three times and making three All-Star games.