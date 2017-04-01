Eric Gagne, Dodgers Discussing Minor-League Deal

Former Dodgers closer and 2003 NL Cy Young winner Eric Gagne is discussing a minor-league deal with his former organization, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith tweets. Gagne says he has interest from two other teams as well, but is focused on receiving a deal from the Dodgers. In February, Gagne appeared in Dodgers camp as a guest instructor and threw in the presence of top team executives.
The 41-year-old Gagne appeared in one game with Canada in the World Baseball Classic, striking out two and walking one over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Gagne also briefly pitched in Canadian independent ball in both 2015 and 2016. The last time he’s pitched more than ten competitive innings in a season was 2009, though, and the last time he appeared in the big leagues was all the way back in 2008. By that point, his career had already unraveled amidst a series of injuries.
It would appear, then, that Gagne would be a longshot to return to the Majors — although, of course, it would be a great story if he did so, particularly if he returned as a Dodger. Gagne posted 161 saves with Los Angeles in eight seasons there, finishing in the top ten in Cy Young balloting three times and making three All-Star games.
Comments
cvarneski
Couldn’t be any worse than Chris Hatcher.
dodgerfan711
Except late 2015 chris hatcher who was lights out
Harwood
That Hatcher is long gone unfortunately
cvarneski
That speaks to the time it takes for a solid relief pitcher to become irrelevant.
rustyshackleford
Steroids must be giving him confidence again
Rickey O'Sunnyvale
April Fools!
nationals2017
I don’t think so
trace
Good luck with that, Eric.