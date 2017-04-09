Minor MLB Transactions: 4/9/17

Sunday’s minor moves…
- The Mariners have released outfielder James Ramsey, whom they acquired in a trade with the Dodgers last summer. Ramsey didn’t see any major league action with the Mariners, instead picking up 110 plate appearances with Triple-A Tacoma, and still hasn’t cracked the bigs since the Cardinals selected him in the first round of the 2012 draft. The 27-year-old Ramsey, who has also been in the Indians organization, owns a .256/.337/.404 batting line in 1,027 Triple-A plate appearances.
Phillies2017
I could see the White Sox picking him up. Rymer Liriano just went onto the 7-Day DL at AAA, and they could probably use some outfield depth. What do they have to lose