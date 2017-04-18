NL Central Notes: Kang, Barbato, Mozeliak, Williams

The appeals hearing for Jung Ho Kang’s DUI sentence has been set for May 25, Yonhap News’ Jeeho Yoo reports (Twitter link). Kang received an eight-month sentence that was suspended for two years, which theoretically cleared the way for the infielder to return to the Pirates this season, though Kang has yet been unable to receive a visa to return to the United States. Between the May 25 date, any further visa hurdles and some necessary minor league time to get in playing form, it seems like Kang may not appear in a Pirates uniform until the second half of the season (if at all).
Here’s more from around the NL Central…
- The Pirates will use the newly-acquired Johnny Barbato as a multi-inning reliever at Triple-A “and go from there,” MLB.com’s Adam Berry tweets. The Yankees stretched Barbato out as a starter during the spring, so the Bucs seem to have some flexibility in using Barbato as a depth piece for either the rotation or bullpen depending on needs during the season.
- With the Cardinals are off to a National League-worst 4-9 start, GM John Mozeliak told reporters (including MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch) before Monday’s game that all ideas about improving the team are being considered. “In terms of personnel moves or roster changes, I don’t think there’s anything I could go to right now in [Triple-A] Memphis that’s necessarily going to directly change the trajectory of this club,” Mozeliak said. “But I will say that everything is on the table right now, so if we continue down this path, we may have to do something different.” Changes seem to include less playing time for Jhonny Peralta and Matt Adams, while Mozeliak also said the team would consider a position change for Matt Carpenter.
- Reds GM and president of baseball operations Dick Williams took an unusual path to his position, as he explains to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand in a wide-ranging Q&A piece. Williams discusses such topics as not exploring a baseball career until his mid-30’s, his family’s ties to the Reds franchise, Joey Votto’s importance as a franchise leader, and more.
joshb600
Are the Pirates still paying Kang while he’s going through all this?
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
No he’s on the restricted list.
lesterdnightfly
Unfortunately for the Cards, Matt Carpenter’s glove, range, and arm deficiencies are least damaging with him at 1B. But he doesn’t have 1B power.
So moving him to another position may keep his decent OBP in the lineup, but may magnify their problems with defense.
However, they may not think they have a choice. With this quandary, would it be best to trade him?
BTW, even aside from the doomed Adams-in-LF gambit, Mozeliak has failed to improve the Cards’ defense, which was a stated goal in the offseason and into 2017. The only infielder they have who has a decent glove is Wong, but that’s about all he brings.
opethsdeliverance
