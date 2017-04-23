NL West Notes: Span, Maeda, Spangenberg

Here’s the latest from around the NL West…
- Denard Span told CSNBayArea.com’s Alex Pavlovic and other reporters that he hopes to miss only a few days after hurting his shoulder crashing into the outfield wall last night. Span said he suffered a similar injury in 2012 that kept him on the DL for several weeks, though his current issue doesn’t quite seem as serious, with Span noting that “the good thing is I’ve got range of motion.” Between Span’s injury, Hunter Pence day-to-day with a knee strain and the team’s ongoing need in left field, the Giants are in need of some roster creativity to address the outfield. Manager Bruce Bochy raised the possibility that Brandon Belt could play left (as he is today) in order to get Buster Posey at first and Nick Hundley behind the plate, as Hundley is hitting well. Drew Stubbs could also be promoted from the minors as further outfield depth.
- Kenta Maeda now has an 8.05 ERA through his first 19 innings after another rough start last night, though Dodgers manager Dave Roberts still expressed faith in his starter. “We’re definitely going to hang with him. But we’re going to talk through some things, and see what’s best for Kenta,” Roberts told Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times and other reporters, adding that the Dodgers could potentially skip Maeda’s next start. Maeda has been hampered by a whopping 22.6% homer rate, a lack of grounders and an increase in hard contact (though only from soft to medium contact, by Fangraphs’ calculations). As McCullough, Maeda’s problems actually date back to last season, as Maeda was less effective down the stretch than in the first half of his MLB rookie year.
- With Cory Spangenberg on fire at Triple-A, the Padres may be in a bit of a roster crunch, MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell writes. Spangenberg could be called up to take some playing time away from the struggling Ryan Schimpf at third base, though that still wouldn’t give Spangenberg the everyday at-bats the Padres want him to get, plus it also seems early to relegate Schimpf to a part-time role. There’s also a 25-man issue in finding a place for Spangenberg, as the Padres have three Rule 5 Draft picks and three out-of-options players on their big league roster.
Grey Suit
The Padres are just buying tine with Spangenberg and Asuaje in AAA to keep their MLB clocks from running. I would imagine both Solarte and Schipf get traded sometime in June or July and Spangenberg and Asuaje both finish the year on the Padres.
padresad
I’m not so sure they will trade Solarte. I think it depends on how good of a first half he has. Definitely a possibility.
Grey Suit
They definitely have the time to hold on to both and sell them at their highest value.
padresad
Spangenberg is in a tough spot because of all the injuries he’s had. Schimpf is 6 for 55, but he’s walked 15 times. I think he gets until at least June, maybe July.
dodgerfan711
Maeda is awful. They need to try and trade him. Mabey the Marlins can take a chance on him
outinleftfield
I’m sure they would if the Dodgers pay all of his salary. Question is what do the Marlins have to offer in that farm system?
Grey Suit
I’m sure they have enough to get a pitcher with an 8+ ERA.
agentx
If the Padres do promote Spangenberg, now’s a good time to try getting jack-of-all-trades-and-definitely-not-master-of-any Christian Bethancourt through waivers. Another team could claim him and continue his pitching experiment in the minors, but it seems better to expose Bethancourt than lose even the modest upside someone like Torrens may have.
bleacherbum
Agree, Bethancourt needs to be optioned. If we lose him we lose him, you can’t ignore a guy in AAA that is putting up big numbers. Bethancourt has been horrendous on the mound and has done nada in his plate appearances either, he isn’t a Major League Baseball player right now.
TheWestCoastRyan
He’s out of options. Just like Rymer Liriano. And players still don’t gain extra option years if they are traded or claimed.
TheWestCoastRyan
If another team claims Bethancourt they cannot continue his pitching development in the minors. He’s out of options. If they claim him they are subject to the same restrictions we are.