Follow @pfrumors (ProFootballRumors.com) For The Latest NFL Draft News

The NFL Draft is here! This year’s draft is the hardest one to predict in recent memory and you’ll want to stay tuned to Pro Football Rumors for every update whether you’re a casual or hardcore NFL fan.

The draft is hours away and we still don’t know who the No. 1 overall pick will be. Most of the football world views Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett as the top overall talent in this year’s class, but Browns ownership is reportedly pushing for UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky. If the Browns bypass the best player available in favor of the best quarterback available, it will trigger a ripple effect that will turn the rest of the first round upside down.

The uncertainty doesn’t stop there. The 49ers could break with tradition and select running back Leonard Fournette at No. 2. The Bears, at No. 3, are eager to trade down. The Jaguars, picking at No. 4 overall, are reportedly considering Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, a player previously projected as a late first round or early second round type. With so many question marks early on, the entire draft is in flux and things could get insane. We mean that in a good way.

