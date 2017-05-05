AL Central Notes: Kennedy, Martinez, Moncada

The Royals announced that right-hander Ian Kennedy has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a strained right hamstring. Kennedy exited last night’s game due to the injury, and while there’d been some optimism that he may not need to miss a turn in the rotation, it now appears that he’ll miss at least his next two starts. That’s an unfortunate development for the 32-year-old and for the Royals, as Kennedy has been strong through his first six appearances in 2017. The right-hander, who can opt out of the remaining three years and $43MM on his contract at season’s end, has a 3.03 ERA with 7.8 K/9, 3.8 BB/9 and a 38.9 percent ground-ball rate through 35 2/3 innings this year. It’s not yet known exactly how much time Kennedy will miss, but any lingering injury issue would only add to the widespread expectation that he’ll forgo his opt-out provision at the end of the season. Fellow righty Miguel Almonte was recalled from Triple-A to take Kennedy’s roster spot.
More from the AL Central…
- The Tigers announced on Friday that J.D. Martinez will begin a rehab assignment at Class-A Lakeland this weekend. The slugging right fielder has yet to play in the Majors this season due to a lisfranc sprain in his right foot. While Detroit initially projected an absence of three to five weeks, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press noted just yesterday that the five-week mark had passed without Martinez embarking on a rehab stint. Per Fenech, Martinez has been serving as a designated hitter in Spring Training games without really running the bases, so he’s at least been getting in some work at the plate. Martinez, though, will still need to prove that he can run the bases and handle right field on a regular basis in order to be activated.
- Yoan Moncada is off to a monstrous start in the Triple-A International League, hitting .340/.413/.536 with five home runs, two doubles, a triple and six steals through his first 109 plate appearances. However, the White Sox don’t seem to be in a rush to promote him to the Majors, writes CSN Chicago’s JJ Stankevitz. Despite their hot start, the Sox plan to remain patient with Moncada, as the organization wants him to stick in the Majors from the day he’s first called up to Chicago. “The fact is he does remain a 22-year-old that coming into the year had fewer than 200 plate appearances above A ball,” GM Rick Hahn tells Stankevitz. “His development is by no means complete at the minor league level but he certainly is making a great deal of progress and we’re thrilled with where he’s at.”
Comments
boognailz4
Sox just want to save some future $’s , that’s why no Moncada yet. I’m sure they want him to cut down on his K’s as well.
bastros88
money has nothing to do with it he’s not ready to be called up yet
DannyQ3913
Money has slot to do with it lol
redsfan48
He already signed a long-term, guaranteed contract. Therefore, money has nothing to do with it.
TheBoatmen
Not true at all. He is still eligible for arbitration after 2 or 3 years.
sampsonite168
Might be easier to stop writing about injuries and just write articles when a pitcher finishes a start without getting injured.
Reflect
Lol