AL Notes: Red Sox, Athletics, Indians

In the event left-hander David Price falters this year in his return from elbow problems, the playoff-contending Red Sox will be forced to scour the trade market to bolster their rotation, observes Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald. Jose Quintana, Sonny Gray, Gerrit Cole and Chris Archer represent high-end starters who could end up on the move prior to the trade deadline, notes Silverman, who doubts that the Red Sox would be able to put together a deal for any of the four. Even without factoring Cole into the mix, the Red Sox are bullish on the Pirates’ pitching at both the major and minor league levels, according to Silverman. If Boston and Pittsburgh don’t swing a deal, Miami right-hander Dan Straily could also be a possibility, though Silverman is skeptical that the Sox would meet the Marlins’ likely high asking price for him. Conversely, Silverman regards Royals left-hander Jason Vargas as an ideal fit for Boston and Twins righty Ervin Santana as a “perfect bridge-type acquisition.” Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reported Saturday that Vargas and Santana are generating buzz as the trade deadline draws closer.
- For the second time this season, a shoulder issue will force Athletics right-hander Kendall Graveman to the disabled list, reports Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Graveman, who’s dealing with soreness and will head to the DL on Monday, is likely to miss more time than he did when he previously sat out from April 15-26, per Slusser. When on the mound this year, the sinker-throwing Graveman has logged a 3.83 ERA, 6.13 K/9, 2.68 BB/9 and a 50.7 percent ground-ball rate. For now, his spot in the rotation will go to Daniel Mengden, a righty who has spent the year at Triple-A after undergoing offseason foot surgery. Mengden debuted in the majors with 14 starts and 72 innings last year, posting a 6.50 ERA (with a more encouraging 4.34 FIP), and has recorded strong results in the minors this season (2.21 ERA, 8.85 K/9, 2.21 BB/9 in 20 1/3 frames).
- As expected, the Indians have demoted righty Danny Salazar to the bullpen, the Associated Press was among those to report. Salazar will serve as a relief option for the Tribe beginning Wednesday, but he could start again as early as next week, according to Terry Francona. The manager indicated that Cleveland is placing Salazar in the bullpen to help him regain his confidence. Home runs and walks have been the key contributors to Salazar’s 5.50 ERA, up nearly two full runs from the combined 3.72 mark he put up in 484 1/3 innings from 2013-16. On the positive side, the hard-throwing 27-year-old is second to Chris Sale among starters in K/9 (12.45) and ranks behind only Sale and Max Scherzer in swinging-strike rate (15.4 percent).
- It looks as though the Red Sox are targeting next weekend for third baseman Pablo Sandoval’s activation from the DL, writes Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com. Upon his return, Sandoval – unavailable since late April because of a right knee sprain – will provide a much-needed option at third for a team that’s dealing with significant injuries to Marco Hernandez and Brock Holt. Boston’s third basemen have been utterly inept this year, having slashed a paltry .231/.281/.316 in 243 plate appearances. Sandoval didn’t look like part of the solution prior to his injury, though, with a .213/.269/.377 showing in 67 trips to the plate.
Marrero should get the majority of playing time even when Sandoval comes back. The defense at third base was a huge distraction before marrero was brought up and the Sox have won six in a row with him. Sandoval may hit a little better but his defense is a huge liability. Marrero can fill the hole for a few months until devers is ready
agreed.
Rutledge should get the majority of playing time
Shoulder issues are no joke
Marrero and Sandoval will platoon at 3rd and Morland and Travis will platoon at 1st and there is no need to rush out to trade for a starter after what Johnson showed us what he is capable of the other night. A rotation of Sale Porcello Rodregez Pomerantz and Johnson isn’t bad. They should focus on the bullpen before worrying about the rotation. I am not saying that trading for another front line starter is a bad thing, I am just saying getting a top bullpen arm would be better. Having another bullpen arm to pair with the ones we already have and to once Smith and Thornburg return(whenever that is) our bullpen will be much better. I think we should try to go after someone like Filipe Rivero or Hunter Strickland to cement the bullpen before worrying about the rotation. Because our starters for the most part have done a good job, it is when we turn to the bullpen that things start to fall apart so if we can get talent to help us get from when we take our starter out to Kimbral we will be good. But also do not go out and over pay for a player. I would much rather have Devers and Travis and Johnson so if they ask for one of them or one of the young players we already have up with the Red Sox then don’t do the deal
I think you let Johnson get a few more starts before trading to grab a starter. I also like to see Owens. He has improved his numbers in AAA. While walks are still up I think taking a few mph off his fastball van help his control. Owen’s needs to learn to be know as a strike thrower who hits corners. Then he can reach back for more to get swings and misses. Batters tend to swing more often once a pitcher demonstrates he will be throwing strikes forcing batters to swing not to allow themselves taking strikes to get into pitchers counts. Lastly, if Sox are going to add a piece I think they need a bat. I love Osuna. Reaching, but if 3B continues yo falter why not let M ookie take infield at 3B for a while. Sandavol struggles move Moonie to 3B and Young or Swihart to left. They also need to get Travis more than 1 game while up with Boston. He can be a trade piece that gets the bat needed. Personally I like a future team with M ookie at 3B and Devers at 1st. or Blake to 3rd or 1st. The team needs a 30 HR guy who or a werll above 300 hitter who drives gaps and will hit 60 to 80 doubles a year.
I’m pretty sure that after yesterday’s start by Brian Johnson, he would get a shot before the Sox try to make any trades.
Johnson has had two solid showings at the MLB level this year and deserves an opportunity to crack the rotation should the Sox need another arm.
I just don’t see the twins trading Ervin Santana while still in the thick of the race. The off-season is more likely when they have time to replace him and prospects such as Gonsalves and Romero are closer to MLB ready. I believe they’re a lot more likely to add a rotation depth piece then trade one away right now.