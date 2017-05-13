Cubs To Promote Ian Happ

12:32pm: The Cubs will, in fact, promote Happ, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune writes (Twitter links). Happ will bat second and play right field for the Cubs today. No corresponding move has yet been announced.
11:28am: The Cubs could promote top prospect Ian Happ as a short-term replacement today as a result of injuries to Addison Russell, Jon Jay and Kris Bryant, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com’s tweets. Russell is currently listed as day-to-day with shoulder soreness. Jay left yesterday’s game due to back spasms, and Bryant sat out yesterday due to illness. A promotion would give Happ his first taste of big-league action. He is not yet on their 40-man roster.
The 22-year-old Happ was the ninth overall pick in the 2015 draft out of the University of Cincinnati. He’s raced through the minors and is off to a hot start with Triple-A Iowa, batting .298/.362/.615 with nine homers in 116 plate appearances thus far in 2017. MLB.com currently rates him the No. 23 prospect in the game, with Baseball America placing him at No. 55 and ESPN’s Keith Law (Insiders only) at No. 63. MLB.com’s praises the switch-hitter’s bat speed and plate discipline, noting that he could eventually become a 20-20 player in the big leagues.
Happ has split his time between second base and the outfield as a pro, although MLB.com suggests his eventual destination is left field. The Cubs, of course, have Kyle Schwarber in left and Javier Baez and Ben Zobrist available at second, although they’re generally flexible in their lineup construction, and it doesn’t appear they’re planning to clear a permanent space for Happ right now anyway. If they were to promote him now, the move might well be temporary, as Muskat suggests — the Cubs have plenty of talent if everyone is healthy, and Happ has limited Triple-A experience and would likely become a Super Two player if he were to arrive in the big leagues and remain there.
TheGreatTwigog
Lol I saw this notification and immediately added Happ in fantasy (I heard Keith Law on Fantasy Focus say he could hit immediately) and then came back to the article and realized it said Cubs “could” promote Ian Happ
angelsfan4life412
I have a feeling that the cubs are going to use him as trade bait to get an ace at the deadline.
amishthunderak
If they believe in him do they try to move Baez to stagger when the young position players enter arbitration?
Wrek305
Thats just dumb. Why would you trade one of if not the best 2nd baseman in baseball. Unless you can get archer and ordozzi 2 for 1. Its not gonna happen
tim815
As a Cubs guy, I’d still prefer to trade for Royals Christian Colon for the week.
Save the 40 Man spot.
Showcasing Happ, perhapps.
chicagofan1978
I would rather they trade Javy. Call me crazy but someone has to go and I wouldn’t cry if it was him
Wrek305
You just dont trade a guy like javy. He’s way to valuable. They have the prospects to trade for Chris archer without even giving up anyone from their 25 man roster and ian happ wont be traded either